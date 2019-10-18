AP Source: Chiefs QB Mahomes expected to miss 4-6 weeks

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by trainers after getting injured against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped significant damage to ligaments when he dislocated his right kneecap against Denver and could be back in 4-6 weeks.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the Chiefs have not revealed any sort of timetable for his return. Mahomes underwent an MRI exam earlier in the day.

The reigning league MVP was hurt during the Chiefs' 30-6 win in Denver on Thursday night while sneaking for a first down on fourth-and-short deep in Broncos territory. Everyone jumped up from the pile but Mahomes, who immediately grabbed for his right knee as trainers rushed onto the field.

Team physicians were able to get his patella back in place on the field. Mahomes shooed away a cart and walked off with their help, his limp lessening as he reached the locker room.

