AP Source: Britain’s BT retains Champions League TV rights

LONDON (AP) — The Associated Press has learned the rights to broadcast Champions League games in Britain have been retained by BT Sport.

A person familiar with the three-year deal told The Associated Press that BT will continue to show every game live and air highlights for three seasons from 2021-2024.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the deal ahead of an official announcement.

The deal is not worth less than the 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) that BT paid for the 2018-2021 rights. Precise details of the finances were not available.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports