AP Source: 3 dates still possible for rescheduled Preakness

The Maryland Jockey Club and NBC Sports have set aside three possible dates for the running of the Preakness Stakes, a person with knowledge of negotiations said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no decision has been made among the dates.

The NBC affiliate in Baltimore reported the Preakness will be run Oct. 3. The person tells The AP that is one of the three possible dates, along with one each in July and August.

Maryland Jockey Club president Sal Sinatra says officials are still working with NBC Sports on rescheduling the race, which would have been run May 16. That date was scratched by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stronach Group — which owns Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore — said in a statement, “There is no definitive date set and we continue to explore options” for the Preakness.

The Kentucky Derby has been rescheduled from May 2 to Sept. 5. The Belmont Stakes, scheduled for June 6, like the Preakness doesn't have a new date yet.

Spokesman Pat McKenna said the New York Racing Association “is in the process of working with state and local officials to safely resume live racing at Belmont Park. A determination about the timing of the 2020 Belmont Stakes will be made only after we have clarity on the opening of the Belmont spring/summer meet.”

The timing of the Preakness could have ripple effects on the Triple Crown and the Breeders' Cup, which is set for Nov. 6-7 at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky. It's possible the Triple Crown races could be run out of order and at different distances depending on the calendar.

AP Sports Writer David Ginsburg in Baltimore contributed to this report.

