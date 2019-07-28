AL Central-leading Twins get reliever Romo from Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — The AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins have acquired veteran reliever Sergio Romo in a trade with Miami, hoping to boost their beleaguered bullpen for the stretch.

The trade was announced Saturday night. The deadline for making deals to have players eligible for the postseason is Wednesday.

The Twins got the 36-year-old Romo, minor league pitcher Chris Vallimont and a player to be named for minor league first baseman Lewin Diaz.

Romo was 2-0 with 17 saves and a 3.58 ERA in 38 games this season. The righty had an 0.61 ERA in his last 15 appearances for the Marlins.

Romo comes with plenty of postseason experience. He has an 0.00 ERA in six World Series games, helping the San Francisco Giants win three championships.

Minnesota's once-big division lead has been dwindling, and was down to just two games over Cleveland going into the day. The Twins recently made several roster moves with their bullpen, sending down some relievers and calling up others while trying to improve the mix.

The 22-year-old Vallimont was a combined 6-7 with a 3.16 ERA for two Class A teams this season.

The 22-year-old Diaz was hitting a combined .297 with 19 home runs and 61 RBIs in Class A and Double-A.

