Full of surprises: Royals own best AL record, sweep Tigers LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 5:31 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — These plucky Kansas City Royals are just full of surprises.
Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Royals bullpen preserved another lead, holding off the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Monday to complete a four-game sweep on the road for the first time since 1999.