Sports

AFC Expanded Individual Leaders

Week 16

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts
Ekeler, LAC 14 9 5 0 0 84
Henry, Ten 13 13 0 0 0 78
Chubb, Cle 12 12 0 0 1 74
Kelce, KC 12 0 12 0 1 74
Adams, Las 12 0 12 0 0 72
Jacobs, Las 11 11 0 0 0 66
Diggs, Buf 10 0 10 0 0 60
Chase, Cin 8 0 8 0 0 48
Harris, Pit 8 6 2 0 0 48
Mixon, Cin 8 6 2 0 0 48
Allen, Buf 7 7 0 0 2 46
Higgins, Cin 7 0 7 0 1 44
McKinnon, KC 7 1 6 0 1 44
Cooper, Cle 7 0 7 0 0 42
Davis, Buf 7 0 7 0 0 42
Hill, Mia 7 0 7 0 0 42
Kirk, Jac 7 0 7 0 0 42
Waddle, Mia 7 0 7 0 0 42
Burrow, Cin 5 5 0 0 3 36
Edwards-Helaire, KC 6 3 3 0 0 36
Hardman, KC 6 2 4 0 0 36
Jeudy, Den 6 0 6 0 0 36
Lawrence, Jac 5 5 0 0 3 36
Perine, Cin 6 2 4 0 0 36
Singletary, Buf 6 5 1 0 0 36
Stevenson, NE 6 5 1 0 0 36
Andrews, Bal 5 0 5 0 1 32
Boyd, Cin 5 0 5 0 1 32
Z.Jones, Jac 5 0 5 0 1 32
Duvernay, Bal 5 1 3 1 0 30
Bre.Hall, NYJ 5 4 1 0 0 30
Knox, Buf 5 0 5 0 0 30
Mahomes, KC 4 4 0 0 3 30
McKenzie, Buf 5 1 4 0 0 30
Murray, Den 5 5 0 0 0 30
Pierce, Hou 5 4 1 0 0 30
Robinson, NYJ 5 3 2 0 0 30
J.Wilson, Mia 5 4 1 0 0 30

___

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts
Tucker, Bal 29/30 32/38 58 125
Bass, Buf 43/45 27/31 56 124
Carlson, Las 30/31 30/33 57 120
Folk, NE 28/30 30/35 54 118
Patterson, Jac 30/31 27/32 52 111
Zuerlein, NYJ 28/29 26/31 60 106
McPherson, Cin 37/41 22/27 59 103
Fairbairn, Hou 21/21 27/29 55 102
J.Sanders, Mia 36/39 21/25 55 99
York, Cle 30/32 23/31 58 99
McLaughlin, Ind 16/16 27/32 52 97
McManus, Den 18/20 24/32 55 90
Butker, KC 31/34 17/22 62 82
Dicker, LAC 16/16 16/17 47 64
Bullock, Ten 26/26 12/15 48 62
Boswell, Pit 15/15 15/22 59 60
Wright, KC 15/15 15/18 59 60

___

LEADING PASSERS
Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating
Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points
Tagovailoa, Mia 375 243 64.8 3238 8.64 24 6.4 75t 5 1.3 107.8
Mahomes, KC 580 388 66.9 4720 8.14 37 6.4 57 11 1.9 105.1
Burrow, Cin 564 389 69.0 4260 7.55 34 6.0 60t 12 2.1 102.3
Allen, Buf 536 340 63.4 4029 7.52 32 6.0 98t 13 2.4 96.1
Lawrence, Jac 531 350 65.9 3749 7.06 24 4.5 59t 7 1.3 96.0
Tannehill, Ten 325 212 65.2 2536 7.8 13 4.0 69 6 1.8 94.6
Herbert, LAC 603 407 67.5 4019 6.67 21 3.5 55 9 1.5 91.5
L.Jackson, Bal 326 203 62.3 2242 6.88 17 5.2 75t 7 2.1 91.1
Brissett, Cle 369 236 64.0 2608 7.07 12 3.3 55 6 1.6 88.9
Carr, Las 502 305 60.8 3522 7.02 24 4.8 60 14 2.8 86.3
Wilson, Den 394 238 60.4 2805 7.12 11 2.8 67t 6 1.5 85.0
Mac.Jones, NE 369 242 65.6 2550 6.91 9 2.4 48t 8 2.2 84.6
Ryan, Ind 461 309 67.0 3057 6.63 14 3.0 45 13 2.8 83.9
Mills, Hou 401 248 61.8 2618 6.53 14 3.5 58 13 3.2 79.0
Pickett, Pit 333 217 65.2 2041 6.13 5 1.5 57 9 2.7 75.7
Z.Wilson, NYJ 242 132 54.5 1688 6.98 6 2.5 79 7 2.9 72.8

___

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS
RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD
Hill, Mia 109 1529 14.0 64 7
Diggs, Buf 101 1325 13.1 53t 10
Kelce, KC 97 1257 13.0 52 12
Ekeler, LAC 95 635 6.7 23 5
Adams, Las 88 1290 14.7 58t 12
Pittman, Ind 86 815 9.5 28 2
Johnson, Pit 82 809 9.9 37 0
Chase, Cin 79 960 12.2 60t 8
Kirk, Jac 76 988 13.0 49 7
Z.Jones, Jac 75 778 10.4 59t 5
Smith-Schuster, KC 74 877 11.9 53 3
Cooper, Cle 73 1004 13.8 55 7
Higgins, Cin 73 1022 14.0 59t 7
G.Wilson, NYJ 71 996 14.0 60 4
Engram, Jac 68 723 10.6 36 4
Palmer, LAC 66 714 10.8 50t 3

___

YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD
Hill, Mia 1529 109 14.0 64 7
Diggs, Buf 1325 101 13.1 53t 10
Adams, Las 1290 88 14.7 58t 12
Kelce, KC 1257 97 13.0 52 12
Waddle, Mia 1117 62 18.0 67t 7
Higgins, Cin 1022 73 14.0 59t 7
Cooper, Cle 1004 73 13.8 55 7
G.Wilson, NYJ 996 71 14.0 60 4
Kirk, Jac 988 76 13.0 49 7
Chase, Cin 960 79 12.2 60t 8
Smith-Schuster, KC 877 74 11.9 53 3
Pittman, Ind 815 86 9.5 28 2
Johnson, Pit 809 82 9.9 37 0
Davis, Buf 797 45 17.7 98t 7
Peoples-Jones, Cle 784 58 13.5 42 2
Z.Jones, Jac 778 75 10.4 59t 5

___

LEADING RUSHERS
Att Yards Avg Long TD
Jacobs, Las 306 1539 5.0 86t 11
Henry, Ten 319 1429 4.5 56 13
Chubb, Cle 276 1344 4.9 41t 12
Etienne, Jac 204 1000 4.9 49 4
Stevenson, NE 196 944 4.8 49 5
Pierce, Hou 220 939 4.3 75t 4
Taylor, Ind 192 861 4.5 66t 4
Harris, Pit 227 843 3.7 36 6
Singletary, Buf 170 790 4.6 33t 5
Mixon, Cin 199 787 4.0 40 6
L.Jackson, Bal 112 764 6.8 79t 3
Allen, Buf 115 746 6.5 44 7
Mostert, Mia 153 746 4.9 67 3
Pacheco, KC 153 735 4.8 28 3
J.Wilson, Mia 136 706 5.2 41 4
Ekeler, LAC 165 692 4.2 71 9

___

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
Total Rush Rec
Jacobs, Las 1908 1539 369
Henry, Ten 1808 1429 379
Hill, Mia 1559 30 1529
Chubb, Cle 1526 1344 182
Stevenson, NE 1328 944 384
Ekeler, LAC 1327 692 635
Diggs, Buf 1322 -3 1325
Adams, Las 1289 -1 1290
Etienne, Jac 1267 1000 267
Kelce, KC 1262 5 1257
Mixon, Cin 1187 787 400
Waddle, Mia 1134 17 1117
Pierce, Hou 1104 939 165
Singletary, Buf 1067 790 277
Harris, Pit 1050 843 207
Higgins, Cin 1022 0 1022
Cooper, Cle 1004 0 1004
Taylor, Ind 1004 861 143
G.Wilson, NYJ 1000 4 996
Kirk, Jac 999 11 988
Chase, Cin 968 8 960
Mostert, Mia 892 746 146
Smith-Schuster, KC 877 0 877
J.Wilson, Mia 855 706 149
Pacheco, KC 847 735 112
Pittman, Ind 845 30 815
Johnson, Pit 834 25 809
Davis, Buf 797 0 797
Z.Jones, Jac 796 18 778
Peoples-Jones, Cle 786 2 784
L.Jackson, Bal 764 764 0
Andrews, Bal 755 8 747
Allen, Buf 746 746 0
McKinnon, KC 741 281 460
Pickens, Pit 724 24 700
Engram, Jac 723 0 723
Palmer, LAC 718 4 714
Meyers, NE 712 -11 723
Boyd, Cin 711 0 711
Freiermuth, Pit 696 0 696

___

LEADING PUNTERS
Ret In Net
No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg
Stonehouse, Ten 82 4376 74 53.4 8 0 54 625 29 43.8
Townsend, KC 44 2213 76 50.3 4 0 17 131 18 45.5
Cooke, Jac 49 2441 70 49.8 6 0 27 185 16 43.6
A.Cole, Las 55 2681 67 48.7 1 0 24 276 24 43.4
Bojorquez, Cle 53 2578 76 48.6 6 0 22 313 21 40.5
Johnston, Hou 78 3785 67 48.5 4 0 39 364 32 42.8
Martin, Buf 42 2021 67 48.1 5 1 13 126 15 42.7
Mann, NYJ 75 3518 72 46.9 8 0 32 355 22 40.3
Morstead, Mia 52 2412 66 46.4 2 0 25 264 21 40.3
Waitman, Den 84 3875 58 46.1 5 0 39 313 26 41.2
Stout, Bal 50 2302 69 46.0 6 0 20 143 23 40.1
Haack, Ind 61 2723 70 44.6 3 0 22 202 25 40.3
Harvin, Pit 64 2829 69 44.2 5 0 22 130 18 40.6
Scott, LAC 60 2593 55 43.2 2 0 17 60 22 41.6

___

PUNT RETURN LEADERS
No Yards Avg Long TD
Mar.Jones, NE 26 337 13.0 84t 1
Carter, LAC 21 251 12.0 23 0
Darden, Cle 31 330 10.6 24 0
Taylor, Cin 31 328 10.6 27 0
Hines, Buf 26 258 9.9 28 0
King, Hou 31 277 8.9 31 0
Washington, Den 32 271 8.5 30 0
Agnew, Jac 19 136 7.2 19 0
Rodgers, Hou 20 139 7.0 20 0

___

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS
No YARDS Avg Long TD
Ford, Cle 24 607 25.3 48 0
Rodgers, Ind 18 452 25.1 45 0
Mar.Jones, NE 23 563 24.5 46 0
Berrios, NYJ 24 549 22.9 42 0
Haskins, Ten 19 414 21.8 37 0
Abdullah, Las 25 518 20.7 33 0
Pacheco, KC 29 597 20.6 48 0
Carter, LAC 26 497 19.1 33 0

___

INTERCEPTION LEADERS
Int Yds Long TD
Fitzpatrick, Pit 5 94 34 1
Simmons, Den 5 51 23 0
Bell, Cin 4 56 46 0
Pitre, Hou 4 56 29 0
M.Williams, Bal 4 33 33 0
Poyer, Buf 4 6 6 0
Jo.Jones, NE 3 87 55 1
Cisco, Jac 3 68 59t 1
Jenkins, Jac 3 64 52t 1
Lloyd, Jac 3 42 19 0
Smith, Bal 3 41 19 0
Callahan, LAC 3 37 26t 1
McCourty, NE 3 36 36 0
Joyner, NYJ 3 31 27 0
Humphrey, Bal 3 26 26 0
Sutton, Pit 3 26 26 0
Bates, Cin 3 24 16 0
Wallace, Pit 3 3 3 0
Mar.Jones, NE 2 87 69t 1
Harmon, Las 2 86 73t 1
Holland, Mia 2 64 33 0
Perryman, Las 2 48 24 0
Milano, Buf 2 43 43t 1
Ja.Jones, NE 2 40 40t 1
Delpit, Cle 2 36 40 0
Thomas, Ind 2 35 35 0
Smith, Hou 2 33 26 0
Sneed, KC 2 32 26 0
Gilmore, Ind 2 31 31 0
Adderley, LAC 2 30 30 0
Mills, NE 2 28 15 0
Byard, Ten 2 27 24 0
Sterns, Den 2 25 23 0
Jewell, Den 2 21 21 0
Gardner, NYJ 2 19 16 0
Dugger, NE 2 16 16t 1
Bolton, KC 2 15 15 0
Jackson, Buf 2 13 11 0
Queen, Bal 2 11 11 0
Whitehead, NYJ 2 5 5 0
Long, Ten 2 4 4 0
Pratt, Cin 2 3 3 0
Ty.Campbell, Jac 2 3 3 0
Carter, NYJ 2 0 0 0
Elam, Buf 2 0 0 0
T.Watt, Pit 2 0 0 0
Thornhill, KC 2 0 0 0
Ward, Cle 2 0 0 0
Surtain, Den 2 -3 0 0
Ja.Watson, KC 1 99 99t 1
Adams, Ten 1 76 76t 1
Gay, KC 1 47 47t 1
Wilson, Cin 1 41 41 0
Benford, Buf 1 35 35 0
Nelson, Hou 1 33 33 0
King, Hou 1 29 29 0
Van Ginkel, Mia 1 23 23 0
Basham, Buf 1 21 21 0
C.Harris, Hou 1 21 21 0
Tranquill, LAC 1 20 20 0
Gilman, LAC 1 18 18 0
Blackmon, Ind 1 17 17t 1
McKinley, Mia 1 17 17 0
Fields, Cle 1 16 16t 1
Murray, LAC 1 16 16 0
Leonard, Ind 1 15 15 0
A.Davis, NYJ 1 14 14 0
Hughes, Hou 1 14 14 0
Wingard, Jac 1 13 13 0
Maulet, Pit 1 12 12 0
Bethel, Mia 1 11 11 0
Bryant, NE 1 11 11 0
Stingley, Hou 1 9 9 0
Walker, Jac 1 9 9 0
Peters, Bal 1 8 8 0
Bentley, NE 1 7 7 0
Gibbens, Ten 1 7 7 0
J.Williams, KC 1 7 7 0
Robertson, Las 1 7 7 0
Houston, Bal 1 5 5 0
Jones, Cle 1 5 5 0
McCreary, Ten 1 4 4 0
Pierre-Paul, Bal 1 3 3 0
Kazee, Pit 1 2 2 0
T.Johnson, Buf 1 2 2 0
Griffith, Den 1 1 1 0
Mitchell, Ten 1 1 1 0
Bynes, Bal 1 0 0 0
Flowers, Cin 1 0 0 0
Fulton, Ten 1 0 0 0
Green, Cle 1 0 0 0
Hooker, Ten 1 0 0 0
Howard, Mia 1 0 0 0
Igbinoghene, Mia 1 0 0 0
J.Johnson, Buf 1 0 0 0
J.Johnson, Cle 1 0 0 0
James, LAC 1 0 0 0
K.Williams, Den 1 0 0 0
Kalu, Ten 1 0 0 0
Kirksey, Hou 1 0 0 0
McLeod, Ind 1 0 0 0
Mosley, NYJ 1 0 0 0
Pierre, Pit 1 0 0 0
Reed, NYJ 1 0 0 0
Samuel, LAC 1 0 0 0
Tart, Ten 1 0 0 0
Witherspoon, Pit 1 0 0 0
Browning, Den 1 -6 -6 0

___

LEADERS IN SACKS
Sacks
Judon, NE 15.5
Garrett, Cle 13.5
Highsmith, Pit 12.0
C.Jones, KC 12.0
Quinn.Williams, NYJ 12.0
Crosby, Las 11.5
Uche, NE 11.5
Ngakoue, Ind 9.5
Houston, Bal 9.0
Ca.Heyward, Pit 8.5
Autry, Ten 8.0
Chubb, Mia 8.0
Hughes, Hou 8.0
Miller, Buf 8.0
Simmons, Ten 7.5
Mack, LAC 7.0
Phillips, Mia 7.0
Rousseau, Buf 7.0
Buckner, Ind 6.5
Epenesa, Buf 6.5
Hubbard, Cin 6.5
Dr.Jones, Den 6.5
Walker, Ten 6.5
Wise, NE 6.5
Hendrickson, Cin 6.0
Ingram, Mia 6.0
Lawson, NYJ 6.0
Paye, Ind 6.0
Campbell, Bal 5.5
Weaver, Ten 5.5
Allen, Jac 5.0
Clark, KC 5.0
Queen, Bal 5.0
Smoot, Jac 5.0
C.Jones, Las 4.5
Karlaftis, KC 4.5
Key, Jac 4.5
Madubuike, Bal 4.5
Smith, Bal 4.5
D.Williams, Den 4.5

___

