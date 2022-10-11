AFC Expanded Individual Leaders

Week 5 LEADING SCORERS SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts Kelce, KC 7 0 7 0 1 44 Chubb, Cle 7 7 0 0 0 42 Adams, Las 5 0 5 0 0 30 Diggs, Buf 5 0 5 0 0 30 Edwards-Helaire, KC 5 2 3 0 0 30 Ekeler, LAC 5 3 2 0 0 30 Henry, Ten 5 5 0 0 0 30 Andrews, Bal 4 0 4 0 0 24 Duvernay, Bal 4 0 3 1 0 24 J.Robinson, Jac 4 3 1 0 0 24 Cooper, Cle 3 0 3 0 0 18 Davis, Buf 3 0 3 0 0 18 Edmonds, Mia 3 2 1 0 0 18 Bre.Hall, NYJ 3 2 1 0 0 18 Harris, NE 3 3 0 0 0 18 Hilliard, Ten 3 0 3 0 0 18 Hunt, Cle 3 2 1 0 0 18 Jacobs, Las 3 3 0 0 0 18 Kirk, Jac 3 0 3 0 0 18 McKenzie, Buf 3 0 3 0 0 18 Pierce, Hou 3 3 0 0 0 18 Waddle, Mia 3 0 3 0 0 18 Boyd, Cin 2 0 2 0 1 14 24 tied 2 0 2 0 0 12 ___ LEADING SCORERS SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts Carlson, Las 8\/9 15\/15 55 53 Bass, Buf 18\/18 8\/10 49 42 Tucker, Bal 15\/16 9\/9 58 42 Fairbairn, Hou 8\/8 10\/11 51 38 McPherson, Cin 8\/9 10\/12 59 38 Folk, NE 10\/10 9\/10 50 37 McManus, Den 4\/5 11\/14 55 37 Patterson, Jac 10\/10 9\/10 52 37 York, Cle 13\/15 8\/10 58 37 Zuerlein, NYJ 12\/13 8\/9 57 36 Boswell, Pit 6\/6 9\/13 59 33 Sanders, Mia 13\/14 6\/8 49 31 Hopkins, LAC 11\/11 5\/6 43 26 McLaughlin, Ind 4\/4 7\/8 52 25 Bullock, Ten 12\/12 4\/5 48 24 Ammendola, Ari 5\/6 4\/6 31 17 Wright, KC 8\/8 3\/4 59 17 ___ LEADING PASSERS Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points Mahomes, KC 189 126 66.7 1398 7.4 15 7.9 53 2 1.1 110.5 Tagovailoa, Mia 115 80 69.6 1035 9.0 8 7.0 60t 3 2.6 109.9 Allen, Buf 199 133 66.8 1651 8.3 14 7.0 98t 4 2.0 107.4 Herbert, LAC 200 133 66.5 1478 7.39 10 5.0 54 2 1.0 100.8 Jackson, Bal 149 95 63.8 1067 7.16 12 8.1 75t 5 3.4 97.9 Tannehill, Ten 126 82 65.1 965 7.66 6 4.8 61 3 2.4 94.2 Burrow, Cin 191 124 64.9 1316 6.89 9 4.7 59t 5 2.6 89.7 Lawrence, Jac 181 113 62.4 1232 6.81 8 4.4 49 4 2.2 88.0 Carr, Las 184 113 61.4 1279 6.95 8 4.3 60 4 2.2 87.7 Brissett, Cle 161 103 64.0 1060 6.58 5 3.1 42 3 1.9 85.4 Wilson, Den 170 101 59.4 1254 7.38 4 2.4 67t 3 1.8 82.8 Mills, Hou 166 104 62.7 1048 6.31 5 3.0 58 4 2.4 80.6 Ryan, Ind 195 128 65.6 1376 7.06 5 2.6 44 7 3.6 79.8 Flacco, NYJ 155 91 58.7 901 5.81 5 3.2 66t 3 1.9 77.9 Mac.Jones, NE 97 64 66.0 786 8.1 2 2.1 44t 5 5.2 76.2 Trubisky, Pit 116 69 59.5 653 5.63 2 1.7 36 2 1.7 73.7 ___ LEADING PASS RECEIVERS RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD Diggs, Buf 39 508 13.0 53t 5 Hill, Mia 38 524 13.8 64 2 Kelce, KC 33 347 10.5 35 7 Andrews, Bal 32 349 10.9 25 4 Chase, Cin 32 343 10.7 36 2 Ekeler, LAC 31 214 6.9 21 2 Adams, Las 29 414 14.3 58t 5 Sutton, Den 29 417 14.4 51 1 Johnson, Pit 28 267 9.5 25 0 Williams, LAC 28 392 14.0 50 2 Cooper, Cle 27 304 11.3 32 3 Pittman, Ind 25 283 11.3 28 1 Cooks, Hou 24 235 9.8 42 1 Njoku, Cle 24 289 12.0 38 1 Waddle, Mia 24 404 16.8 59 3 G.Wilson, NYJ 23 282 12.3 35 2 ___ YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD Hill, Mia 524 38 13.8 64 2 Diggs, Buf 508 39 13.0 53t 5 Sutton, Den 417 29 14.4 51 1 Adams, Las 414 29 14.3 58t 5 Waddle, Mia 404 24 16.8 59 3 Williams, LAC 392 28 14.0 50 2 Andrews, Bal 349 32 10.9 25 4 Kelce, KC 347 33 10.5 35 7 Chase, Cin 343 32 10.7 36 2 Kirk, Jac 338 21 16.1 49 3 Higgins, Cin 315 20 15.8 59t 2 Davis, Buf 309 11 28.1 98t 3 Cooper, Cle 304 27 11.3 32 3 C.Davis, NYJ 299 17 17.6 66t 2 Njoku, Cle 289 24 12.0 38 1 Pittman, Ind 283 25 11.3 28 1 ___ LEADING RUSHERS Att Yards Avg Long TD Chubb, Cle 98 593 6.1 41t 7 Jacobs, Las 91 490 5.4 43 3 Pierce, Hou 86 412 4.8 75t 3 Henry, Ten 104 408 3.9 24 5 Jackson, Bal 49 374 7.6 79t 2 Stevenson, NE 68 372 5.5 49 1 Taylor, Ind 81 328 4.0 21 1 Ekeler, LAC 61 313 5.1 71 3 Mixon, Cin 96 302 3.1 31 1 J.Robinson, Jac 69 286 4.1 50t 3 Bre.Hall, NYJ 56 275 4.9 23 2 Mostert, Mia 57 260 4.6 25 1 Harris, NE 57 257 4.5 16 3 Hunt, Cle 57 247 4.3 24t 2 Allen, Buf 35 225 6.4 21 2 Edwards-Helaire, KC 50 223 4.5 52 2 ___ TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE Total Rush Rec Chubb, Cle 630 593 37 Jacobs, Las 619 490 129 Hill, Mia 542 18 524 Henry, Ten 529 408 121 Ekeler, LAC 527 313 214 Diggs, Buf 508 0 508 Bre.Hall, NYJ 488 275 213 Pierce, Hou 469 412 57 Stevenson, NE 443 372 71 Mixon, Cin 428 302 126 Sutton, Den 422 5 417 Waddle, Mia 421 17 404 Adams, Las 414 0 414 Williams, LAC 392 0 392 Jackson, Bal 374 374 0 Taylor, Ind 372 328 44 Edwards-Helaire, KC 360 223 137 Andrews, Bal 352 3 349 Kelce, KC 348 1 347 Chase, Cin 345 2 343 Kirk, Jac 341 3 338 Etienne, Jac 339 215 124 J.Robinson, Jac 331 286 45 Hunt, Cle 330 247 83 Mostert, Mia 325 260 65 Singletary, Buf 316 171 145 Higgins, Cin 315 0 315 Davis, Buf 309 0 309 Cooper, Cle 304 0 304 C.Davis, NYJ 299 0 299 Gordon, Den 291 193 98 Harris, NE 287 257 30 Harris, Pit 286 222 64 Njoku, Cle 283 -6 289 Pittman, Ind 283 0 283 J.Williams, Den 280 204 76 G.Wilson, NYJ 280 -2 282 Johnson, Pit 278 11 267 Hollins, Las 273 0 273 N.Collins, Hou 272 0 272 ___ LEADING PUNTERS Ret In Net No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg Stonehouse, Ten 27 1483 70 54.9 2 0 17 189 11 46.4 Townsend, KC 15 799 74 53.3 2 0 5 29 6 48.7 A.Cole, Las 14 730 66 52.1 0 0 7 115 4 43.9 Cooke, Jac 15 753 62 50.2 1 0 9 62 4 44.5 Johnston, Hou 26 1277 64 49.1 1 0 15 139 14 43.0 Bojorquez, Cle 17 809 63 47.6 2 0 4 56 9 41.9 Stout, Bal 16 736 64 46.0 2 0 6 58 6 39.9 Waitman, Den 26 1196 57 46.0 3 0 12 81 11 40.6 Mann, NYJ 22 1008 59 45.8 0 0 10 67 9 42.8 Harvin, Pit 25 1127 69 45.1 2 0 10 63 5 42.6 Morstead, Mia 17 764 66 44.9 0 0 7 60 7 41.5 Huber, Cin 19 849 63 44.7 1 0 6 74 6 39.7 Haack, Ind 21 937 70 44.6 1 0 6 25 11 42.5 Bailey, NE 18 799 62 44.4 4 0 7 82 6 35.4 Scott, LAC 19 836 53 44.0 0 0 9 36 8 42.1 ___ PUNT RETURN LEADERS No Yards Avg Long TD Washington, Den 11 143 13.0 30 0 Crowder, Buf 9 100 11.1 20 0 Taylor, Cin 9 97 10.8 23 0 Hines, Ind 8 64 8.0 14 0 Moore, KC 10 78 7.8 15 0 Bryant, NE 7 46 6.6 16 0 Felton, Cle 7 42 6.0 15 0 Agnew, Jac 10 56 5.6 15 0 ___ KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS No YARDS Avg Long TD Berrios, NYJ 8 204 25.5 42 0 Haskins, Ten 7 174 24.9 37 0 Pacheco, KC 9 207 23.0 42 0 Carter, LAC 10 191 19.1 30 0 ___ INTERCEPTION LEADERS Int Yds Long TD Poyer, Buf 4 6 6 0 Fitzpatrick, Pit 3 78 34 1 Bell, Cin 3 46 46 0 M.Williams, Bal 3 33 33 0 Cisco, Jac 2 60 59t 1 Ja.Jones, NE 2 40 40t 1 Humphrey, Bal 2 26 26 0 Sutton, Pit 2 26 26 0 Sterns, Den 2 25 23 0 Lloyd, Jac 2 23 13 0 Pitre, Hou 2 22 20 0 Callahan, LAC 2 11 9 0 Joyner, NYJ 2 4 4 0 Ja.Watson, KC 1 99 99t 1 Milano, Buf 1 43 43t 1 Wilson, Cin 1 41 41 0 Thomas, Ind 1 35 35 0 Holland, Mia 1 31 31 0 Adderley, LAC 1 30 30 0 King, Hou 1 29 29 0 Byard, Ten 1 24 24 0 Basham, Buf 1 21 21 0 Tranquill, LAC 1 20 20 0 Gilman, LAC 1 18 18 0 Jo.Jones, NE 1 15 15 0 A.Davis, NYJ 1 14 14 0 Hughes, Hou 1 14 14 0 Harmon, Las 1 13 13 0 Mills, NE 1 13 13 0 Queen, Bal 1 11 11 0 Jenkins, Jac 1 10 10 0 Stingley, Hou 1 9 9 0 Walker, Jac 1 9 9 0 Peters, Bal 1 8 8 0 Robertson, Las 1 7 7 0 Campbell, Jac 1 3 3 0 Gardner, NYJ 1 3 3 0 Jackson, Buf 1 2 2 0 Bates, Cin 1 1 1 0 Griffith, Den 1 1 1 0 Bynes, Bal 1 0 0 0 Carter, NYJ 1 0 0 0 Elam, Buf 1 0 0 0 Gilmore, Ind 1 0 0 0 Hooker, Ten 1 0 0 0 Kirksey, Hou 1 0 0 0 Long, Ten 1 0 0 0 McLeod, Ind 1 0 0 0 Reed, NYJ 1 0 0 0 Samuel, LAC 1 0 0 0 T.Watt, Pit 1 0 0 0 Tart, Ten 1 0 0 0 Wallace, Pit 1 0 0 0 Ward, Cle 1 0 0 0 Whitehead, NYJ 1 0 0 0 Witherspoon, Pit 1 0 0 0 Delpit, Cle 1 -4 -4 0 ___ LEADERS IN SACKS Sacks Crosby, Las 6.0 Judon, NE 6.0 Chubb, Den 5.5 Highsmith, Pit 5.5 Mack, LAC 5.0 Autry, Ten 4.0 Hughes, Hou 4.0 Miller, Buf 4.0 Rousseau, Buf 4.0 Weaver, Ten 4.0 Wise, NE 4.0 Simmons, Ten 3.5 Allen, Jac 3.0 Garrett, Cle 3.0 Paye, Ind 3.0 Sneed, KC 3.0 Quinn.Williams, NYJ 3.0 Epenesa, Buf 2.5 R.Green, Hou 2.5 Hendrickson, Cin 2.5 Dr.Jones, Den 2.5 Lawson, NYJ 2.5 Ngakoue, Ind 2.5 Bolton, KC 2.0 Buckner, Ind 2.0 Dunlap, KC 2.0 Gregory, Den 2.0 Houston, Bal 2.0 Ingram, Mia 2.0 B.Jones, Mia 2.0 D.Jones, Den 2.0 Jones, KC 2.0 Phillips, Cle 2.0 17 tied 1.5 ___