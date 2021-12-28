Skip to main content
Sports

AFC Expanded Individual Leaders

Week 16

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts
Taylor, Ind 19 17 2 0 0 114
Ekeler, LAC 17 10 7 0 1 104
Mixon, Cin 16 13 3 0 0 96
Harris, NE 12 12 0 0 0 72
Henry, Ten 10 10 0 0 1 62
Chase, Cin 10 0 10 0 0 60
Andrews, Bal 9 0 9 0 2 58
Knox, Buf 9 0 9 0 1 56
Chubb, Cle 9 8 1 0 0 54
Diggs, Buf 9 0 9 0 0 54
Gordon, Den 9 7 2 0 0 54
Harris, Pit 9 6 3 0 0 54
Henry, NE 9 0 9 0 0 54
Hill, KC 9 0 9 0 0 54
Kelce, KC 8 1 7 0 0 48
J.Robinson, Jac 8 8 0 0 0 48
Freiermuth, Pit 7 0 7 0 1 44
D.Johnson, Pit 7 0 7 0 1 44
Tannehill, Ten 7 7 0 0 1 44
Williams, LAC 7 0 7 0 1 44
Gaskin, Mia 7 3 4 0 0 42
Jacobs, Las 7 7 0 0 0 42
J.Williams, Den 7 4 3 0 0 42
Edwards-Helaire, KC 6 4 2 0 1 38
Higgins, Cin 6 0 6 0 1 38
Brown, Bal 6 0 6 0 0 36
Davis, Buf 6 0 6 0 0 36
Freeman, Bal 6 5 1 0 0 36
Moore, NYJ 6 1 5 0 0 36
Renfrow, Las 6 0 6 0 0 36
Waddle, Mia 6 1 5 0 0 36
Williams, KC 6 4 2 0 0 36

___

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts
Folk, NE 34/38 34/37 53 136
Bass, Buf 45/45 26/30 57 123
Carlson, Las 26/29 32/35 56 122
McPherson, Cin 42/44 26/31 58 120
Tucker, Bal 30/30 29/31 66 117
Hopkins, LAC 33/37 27/30 50 114
Boswell, Pit 24/26 29/33 56 111
Butker, KC 41/43 22/25 56 107
Bullock, Ten 34/37 24/28 51 106
McManus, Den 29/30 23/28 55 98
Sanders, Mia 31/32 20/27 51 91
Badgley, Ind 38/39 15/19 45 83
McLaughlin, Cle 31/32 15/21 57 76
Slye, Was 16/20 17/19 56 67
Wright, Jac 10/12 16/19 56 58
Ammendola, NYJ 14/15 13/19 49 53

___

LEADING PASSERS
Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating
Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points
Burrow, Cin 481 336 69.9 4165 8.66 30 6.2 82t 14 2.9 105.0
Herbert, LAC 577 387 67.1 4394 7.62 33 5.7 72t 14 2.4 98.7
Mahomes, KC 579 383 66.1 4310 7.44 33 5.7 75t 13 2.2 97.9
Allen, Buf 575 374 65.0 4048 7.04 34 5.9 61 12 2.1 96.6
Wentz, Ind 460 289 62.8 3230 7.02 25 5.4 76t 6 1.3 96.4
Bridgewater, Den 426 285 66.9 3052 7.16 18 4.2 64 7 1.6 94.9
Carr, Las 559 384 68.7 4363 7.81 20 3.6 61t 12 2.1 94.8
Tagovailoa, Mia 328 230 70.1 2339 7.13 15 4.6 65t 9 2.7 94.0
M.Jones, NE 461 310 67.2 3313 7.19 18 3.9 75t 12 2.6 90.2
Roethlisberger, Pit 515 336 65.2 3373 6.55 20 3.9 59 8 1.6 90.2
L.Jackson, Bal 382 246 64.4 2882 7.55 16 4.2 49t 13 3.4 87.0
Mills, Hou 329 219 66.6 2200 6.69 12 3.6 67t 9 2.7 86.2
Mayfield, Cle 380 237 62.4 2825 7.43 15 3.9 71t 11 2.9 86.1
Tannehill, Ten 481 321 66.7 3327 6.92 15 3.1 57t 14 2.9 84.8
Brissett, Mia 225 141 62.7 1283 5.7 5 2.2 52 4 1.8 78.1
Lawrence, Jac 543 319 58.7 3225 5.94 9 1.7 58 14 2.6 70.6

___

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS
RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD
Hill, KC 104 1197 11.5 75t 9
Allen, LAC 96 1042 10.9 42 5
Waddle, Mia 96 941 9.8 57 5
Andrews, Bal 93 1187 12.8 43 9
D.Johnson, Pit 92 1079 11.7 50t 7
Renfrow, Las 92 949 10.3 54 6
Diggs, Buf 89 1092 12.3 61 9
Brown, Bal 85 953 11.2 49t 6
Kelce, KC 83 1066 12.8 69 7
Cooks, Hou 80 945 11.8 52 5
Beasley, Buf 76 640 8.4 29t 1
Pittman, Ind 76 971 12.8 57 5
Higgins, Cin 71 1029 14.5 54 6
Meyers, NE 71 723 10.2 38 1
Chase, Cin 68 1163 17.1 82t 10
Gesicki, Mia 67 707 10.6 40 2
Harris, Pit 67 422 6.3 25t 3

___

YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD
Hill, KC 1197 104 11.5 75t 9
Andrews, Bal 1187 93 12.8 43 9
Chase, Cin 1163 68 17.1 82t 10
Diggs, Buf 1092 89 12.3 61 9
D.Johnson, Pit 1079 92 11.7 50t 7
Kelce, KC 1066 83 12.8 69 7
Allen, LAC 1042 96 10.9 42 5
Higgins, Cin 1029 71 14.5 54 6
Pittman, Ind 971 76 12.8 57 5
Williams, LAC 964 64 15.1 72t 7
Brown, Bal 953 85 11.2 49t 6
Renfrow, Las 949 92 10.3 54 6
Cooks, Hou 945 80 11.8 52 5
Waddle, Mia 941 96 9.8 57 5
Claypool, Pit 806 51 15.8 59 1
Boyd, Cin 792 63 12.6 68t 4

___

LEADING RUSHERS
Att Yards Avg Long TD
Taylor, Ind 297 1626 5.5 83 17
Mixon, Cin 280 1159 4.1 32 13
Chubb, Cle 207 1143 5.5 70t 8
Harris, Pit 268 984 3.7 23 6
Henry, Ten 219 937 4.3 76t 10
Harris, NE 182 857 4.7 64t 12
J.Williams, Den 177 827 4.7 49 4
Ekeler, LAC 173 789 4.6 28 10
L.Jackson, Bal 133 767 5.8 31 2
J.Robinson, Jac 164 767 4.7 58 8
Gordon, Den 181 765 4.2 70t 7
Jacobs, Las 175 677 3.9 21 7
Singletary, Buf 146 672 4.6 46t 4
Allen, Buf 102 619 6.1 34 4
Gaskin, Mia 167 590 3.5 30 3
Carter, NYJ 135 566 4.2 39 4

___

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
Total Rush Rec
Taylor, Ind 1962 1626 336
Mixon, Cin 1433 1159 274
Harris, Pit 1406 984 422
Ekeler, LAC 1347 789 558
Chubb, Cle 1315 1143 172
Hill, KC 1291 94 1197
Andrews, Bal 1187 0 1187
Chase, Cin 1184 21 1163
D.Johnson, Pit 1132 53 1079
J.Williams, Den 1123 827 296
Diggs, Buf 1092 0 1092
Henry, Ten 1091 937 154
Kelce, KC 1070 4 1066
Allen, LAC 1042 0 1042
Higgins, Cin 1029 0 1029
Pittman, Ind 1015 44 971
Jacobs, Las 996 677 319
J.Robinson, Jac 989 767 222
Cooks, Hou 966 21 945
Williams, LAC 964 0 964
Brown, Bal 958 5 953
Renfrow, Las 956 7 949
Waddle, Mia 944 3 941
Gordon, Den 943 765 178
Harris, NE 941 857 84
Carter, NYJ 882 566 316
Singletary, Buf 876 672 204
Claypool, Pit 869 63 806
Williams, KC 856 453 403
Boyd, Cin 814 22 792
Gaskin, Mia 813 590 223
Bourne, NE 800 100 700
A.Brown, Ten 770 10 760
L.Jackson, Bal 767 767 0
Meyers, NE 732 9 723
Ingram, NO 716 554 162
Gesicki, Mia 707 0 707
Sutton, Den 703 0 703
M.Jones, Jac 698 0 698
Freeman, Bal 662 479 183

___

LEADING PUNTERS
Ret In Net
No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg
Cole, Las 58 2917 71 50.3 6 0 26 343 25 42.3
Bailey, NE 45 2138 71 47.5 5 3 16 135 20 42.3
Cooke, Jac 64 3026 68 47.3 1 0 21 173 28 44.3
Huber, Cin 56 2635 61 47.1 5 0 22 183 21 42.0
Johnston, Hou 76 3567 69 46.9 3 0 39 301 32 42.2
Martin, Den 61 2801 68 45.9 3 0 21 139 25 42.6
Long, LAC 40 1814 69 45.4 2 1 25 304 9 36.8
Koch, Bal 61 2742 60 45.0 4 0 28 181 21 40.7
Palardy, Mia 70 3133 65 44.8 5 0 26 214 28 40.6
Sanchez, Ind 52 2326 79 44.7 1 0 25 222 23 40.1
Kern, Ten 39 1731 59 44.4 1 0 14 147 14 40.1
Haack, Buf 45 1993 63 44.3 6 1 16 85 16 39.7
Gillan, Buf 42 1842 65 43.9 1 0 19 177 15 39.2
Harvin, Pit 62 2684 64 43.3 3 0 26 270 22 38.0

___

PUNT RETURN LEADERS
No Yards Avg Long TD
Duvernay, Bal 25 360 14.4 42 0
Olszewski, NE 24 289 12.0 27 0
Rogers, Ten 23 242 10.5 55 0
McCloud, Pit 31 294 9.5 20 0
Spencer, Den 24 202 8.4 25 0
Renfrow, Las 25 207 8.3 29 0
Hines, Ind 22 163 7.4 16 0
Felton, Cle 32 227 7.1 24 0
Phillips, Cin 25 177 7.1 17 0

___

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS
No YARDS Avg Long TD
Berrios, NYJ 26 797 30.7 102t 1
Roberts, LAC 33 815 25.0 75 0
Pringle, KC 21 525 25.0 39 0
Duvernay, Bal 22 541 24.6 47 0
McKenzie, Buf 24 584 24.3 75 0
Agnew, Jac 22 525 23.9 102t 1
McCloud, Pit 32 710 22.2 40 0

___

INTERCEPTION LEADERS
Int Yds Long TD
Jackson, NE 7 92 88t 1
Poyer, Buf 5 87 26 0
Simmons, Den 5 76 35 0
Byard, Ten 5 66 24t 1
Hyde, Buf 5 59 26t 1
Moore, Ind 4 78 32 0
Surtain, Den 4 70 70t 1
Phillips, NE 4 39 26t 1
L.Wilson, Cin 4 31 18 0
Howard, Mia 4 17 16 0
Ward, Cle 3 103 99t 1
Dugger, NE 3 80 37 0
Mathieu, KC 3 56 34t 1
L.Johnson, Hou 3 47 32 0
J.Johnson, Cle 3 31 31 0
McCourty, NE 3 22 22 0
Averett, Bal 3 21 21 0
Leonard, Ind 3 5 4 0
Sorensen, KC 2 75 75t 1
Apple, Cin 2 50 50 0
Thomas, Hou 2 48 48t 1
Sterns, Den 2 47 46 0
Reid, Hou 2 45 24 0
Witherspoon, Pit 2 45 41 0
Awuzie, Cin 2 42 42 0
Wallace, Buf 2 29 15 0
Needham, Mia 2 28 28t 1
Samuel, LAC 2 26 26 0
King, Hou 2 25 25 0
White, LAC 2 22 22 0
James, LAC 2 20 15 0
Okereke, Ind 2 20 16 0
A.Davis, NYJ 2 18 18 0
Fitzpatrick, Pit 2 18 18 0
Gay, KC 2 14 13 0
Fulton, Ten 2 13 13 0
Gilmore, Car 2 13 13 0
Rodgers, Ind 2 12 12 0
Williams, Cle 2 7 7 0
Campbell, Jac 2 3 3 0
Sneed, KC 2 2 2 0
R.Evans, Ten 2 1 1 0
Smith, Cle 2 1 1 0
Coleman, Mia 2 0 0 0
Holland, Mia 2 0 0 0
Ward, KC 2 0 0 0
Willis, Ind 2 0 0 0
Roberts, Mia 1 85 85t 1
Grugier-Hill, Hou 1 82 82 0
Bates, Cin 1 65 65 0
Moehrig, Las 1 35 35 0
Van Noy, NE 1 35 35t 1
Franklin-Myers, NYJ 1 32 32 0
J.Johnson, Buf 1 25 25 0
Hilton, Cin 1 24 24t 1
Schobert, Pit 1 23 23 0
Wingard, Jac 1 23 23 0
Mitchell, Hou 1 22 22 0
Chubb, Den 1 21 21 0
Hooker, Ten 1 21 21 0
Odum, Ind 1 21 21 0
Echols, NYJ 1 20 20t 1
Hargreaves, Cin 1 18 18 0
Skrine, Ten 1 17 17 0
Bell, Cin 1 15 15 0
Matakevich, Buf 1 15 15 0
Mullen, Las 1 15 15 0
Te.Edmunds, Pit 1 15 15 0
Neasman, NYJ 1 13 13 0
Thornhill, KC 1 13 13 0
Klein, Buf 1 12 12 0
J.Allen, Jac 1 11 11 0
Lawson, Jac 1 11 11 0
Hobbs, Las 1 9 9 0
Br.Jones, Mia 1 8 8 0
Ford, Jac 1 8 8 0
Franklin, Ind 1 8 8 0
Lewis, Ind 1 8 8 0
Jackson, Den 1 7 7 0
Owens, Hou 1 7 7 0
Wilson, Hou 1 7 7 0
Abram, Las 1 6 6 0
Long, Ten 1 6 6 0
Delpit, Cle 1 5 5 0
Edmunds, Buf 1 4 4 0
Pratt, Cin 1 4 4 0
Sutton, Pit 1 4 4 0
T.Johnson, Buf 1 4 4 0
X.Rhodes, Ind 1 4 4 0
Rousseau, Buf 1 3 3 0
J.Brown, Ten 1 2 2 0
Molden, Ten 1 2 2t 1
Nwosu, LAC 1 2 2 0
Collins, NE 1 1 1 0
Kirksey, Hou 1 1 1 0
Lawson, NYJ 1 1 1 0
Baker, Mia 1 0 0 0
C.Harris, LAC 1 0 0 0
Davis, LAC 1 0 0 0
Elliott, Bal 1 0 0 0
Facyson, Las 1 0 0 0
Gilman, LAC 1 0 0 0
Harrison, Cle 1 0 0 0
Heyward, Pit 1 0 0 0
Hitchens, KC 1 0 0 0
Hughes, KC 1 0 0 0
Humphrey, Bal 1 0 0 0
J.Jones, NE 1 0 0 0
Jenkins, Ten 1 0 0 0
M.Collins, Hou 1 0 0 0
Murray, Hou 1 0 0 0
Niemann, LAC 1 0 0 0
Pierre, Pit 1 0 0 0
Wharton, KC 1 0 0 0
White, Buf 1 0 0 0
Young, Bal 1 0 0 0

___

LEADERS IN SACKS
Sacks
T.Watt, Pit 17.5
Garrett, Cle 15.0
Hendrickson, Cin 14.0
Judon, NE 12.5
Landry, Ten 11.0
Bosa, LAC 9.5
Ngakoue, Las 9.0
Ogbah, Mia 9.0
Phillips, Mia 8.5
Autry, Ten 8.0
Greenard, Hou 8.0
Heyward, Pit 8.0
Hubbard, Cin 7.5
Simmons, Ten 7.5
Jones, KC 7.0
Ogunjobi, Cin 7.0
Buckner, Ind 6.5
Bowser, Bal 6.0
Crosby, Las 6.0
Franklin-Myers, NYJ 6.0
Quinn.Williams, NYJ 6.0
Wormley, Pit 6.0
J.Allen, Jac 5.5
B.Hill, Cin 5.5
Jones, Den 5.5
Miller, LAR 5.5
Clowney, Cle 5.0
S.Harris, Den 5.0
Br.Jones, Mia 5.0
Muhammad, Ind 5.0
Oweh, Bal 5.0
Reed, Den 5.0
Smoot, Jac 5.0
Turay, Ind 5.0
Baker, Mia 4.5
Houston, Bal 4.5
Addison, Buf 4.0
Highsmith, Pit 4.0
Jefferson, Las 4.0
Martin, Hou 4.0
Mercilus, GB 4.0
Nwosu, LAC 4.0
Van Noy, NE 4.0

___