ABILENE CHRISTIAN 70, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA-OMAHA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pile
|22
|3-4
|1-1
|0-6
|0
|5
|7
|Tut
|24
|4-6
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|5
|8
|Akinwole
|33
|4-6
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|3
|8
|Smith
|15
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Thornhill
|21
|6-7
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|13
|Ruffin
|25
|2-9
|7-7
|1-4
|2
|1
|11
|Evans
|20
|0-6
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|3
|1
|Hughes
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Booth
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|3
|Robinson
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Roe
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Brougham
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Frickenstein
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Luedtke
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|10-13
|5-30
|11
|21
|58
Percentages: FG .442, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Thornhill 1-1, Booth 1-3, Akinwole 0-1, Hughes 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Roe 0-1, Smith 0-1, Evans 0-2, Ruffin 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Pile, Tut).
Turnovers: 23 (Tut 5, Evans 3, Pile 3, Smith 3, Robinson 2, Thornhill 2, Akinwole, Booth, Luedtke, Roe, Ruffin).
Steals: 9 (Akinwole 3, Robinson 2, Evans, Ruffin, Smith, Thornhill).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ABILENE CHRISTIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pleasant
|24
|4-10
|3-4
|0-4
|2
|0
|11
|Kohl
|17
|6-13
|2-2
|3-6
|1
|1
|15
|Daniels
|20
|1-6
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Mason
|25
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|2
|Miller
|34
|0-1
|2-4
|0-6
|5
|2
|2
|Gayman
|22
|4-8
|4-6
|1-3
|2
|2
|14
|Morris
|17
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|6
|Simmons
|16
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|7
|Allen
|14
|5-8
|0-2
|3-3
|1
|3
|10
|McLaughlin
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Cameron
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Hiepler
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Richardson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Steele
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-58
|12-20
|10-32
|15
|14
|70
Percentages: FG .448, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Morris 2-2, Gayman 2-3, Kohl 1-2, Simmons 1-2, Cameron 0-1, Daniels 0-1, Miller 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 14 (Daniels 3, Mason 2, Miller 2, Morris 2, Pleasant 2, Cameron, Gayman, Simmons).
Steals: 9 (Miller 3, Allen 2, Daniels 2, Kohl, Pleasant).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nebraska-Omaha
|28
|30
|—
|58
|Abilene Christian
|28
|42
|—
|70
A_50 (7,186).