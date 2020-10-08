ABCD golf tournament at Tashua Knolls

Recommended Video:

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club ABCD Tournament was played on a very blustery day at Tashua Knolls Golf Course on Oct. 7.

In first place with a score of 113 were John Rackliffe, Jim Peloquin, Marc Zaken, and Clint Vogel.

In second place with a score of 115 were Gene Scaperotta, Joe Caselli, Felix Esposito, and Bud Hersch.

In third place with 116 were Jonathan Berg, Bob Wolfe, Paul Altieri, and Pete Fatsy.

In fourth place with a score of 117 were Steve Stefkovic, John Strich, Charles Gould and Bob Flemming.

In fifth place with a score of 118 were Bob Tavella, Jim Misencik, Bob Vagnini, and Ken Halaby.

In sixth place with a score of 119 were Richard Frank, Phil Caliendo, Art Pranger, and John Conigli.