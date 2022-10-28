A timeline of Vince Dooley's life and career

ATLANTA (AP) \u2014 A timeline of Vince Dooley\u2019s life and career: 1932 \u2014 Born Sept. 4 in Mobile, Alabama. 1951 \u2014 Began his three-year career at Auburn, where he played quarterback under famed coach Shug Jordan. 1956 \u2014 Completes a two-year stint as an officer in U.S. Marine Corps. 1963 \u2014 With no previous head coaching experience, Dooley is hired as Georgia\u2019s football coach shortly after the Bulldogs wrapped up their third straight losing season under Johnny Griffith. 1964 \u2014 Leads Georgia a 7-3-1 record in his inaugural season, including a victory over Texas Tech in the Sun Bowl. 1965 \u2014 Upsets Bear Bryant and defending national champion Alabama 18-17 in season opener. 1966 \u2014 Leads Georgia to its first Southeastern Conference title since 1959 with a team that finishes 10-1, its only loss a 7-6 setback at Miami. The Bulldogs defeated SMU 24-9 in the Cotton Bowl and finished No. 4 in the national rankings. 1968 \u2014 Georgia captures the second SEC title of the Dooley era, posting an 8-1-2 mark. The only loss was a 16-2 setback to Arkansas in the Sugar Bowl. 1976 \u2014 The Bulldogs capture their third SEC title under Dooley, highlighted by a 21-0 shutout of Bryant\u2019s Alabama team at Sanford Stadium. An upset loss at Ole Miss ruined a perfect regular season, and Georgia is blown out by Tony Dorsett and national champion Pittsburgh 27-3 in the Sugar Bowl. 1977 \u2014 Georgia struggles to a 5-6 mark \u2014 the only losing season of Dooley\u2019s coaching career. 1979 \u2014 Adds title as Georgia\u2019s athletic director. 1980 \u2014 After landing touted running back Herschel Walker, Georgia captures the fourth SEC title under Dooley and its first undisputed national championship. The 12-0 season includes a memorable victory over Florida on Buck Belue\u2019s 93-yard touchdown pass to Lindsay Scott and is capped with a 17-10 triumph over Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. After the season, Dooley considers an offer to return to his alma mater but decides to stay at Georgia. 1981 \u2014 Georgia captures its second straight SEC title (and fifth with Dooley), but any hopes of repeating as national champion are dashed by an early 13-3 defeat at Clemson and a 24-20 upset loss to Pitt in the Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs finished 10-2 and ranked No. 6. 1982 \u2014 The last of Dooley\u2019s six SEC titles marked a third straight finish atop the league standings. The Bulldogs went 11-0 during the regular season and were ranked No. 1 heading into a Sugar Bowl showdown against Joe Paterno and No. 2 Penn State. But the Nittany Lions captured the national title with a 27-23 victory. Walker became the second Georgia player to capture the Heisman Trophy, but gave up his senior to season to sign with the upstart U.S. Football League. 1988 \u2014 In Dooley\u2019s final season as coach, the Bulldogs finished 9-3 and defeated Michigan State 34-27 in the Gator Bowl. He finishes with a career record of 201-77-10, which at the time was the second-most wins in SEC history behind only Bryant. Dooley remains as Georgia\u2019s athletic director. 1994 \u2014 Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. 2001 \u2014 Hires Mark Richt to launch a return to national prominence for the Bulldogs\u2019 football program. 2004 \u2014 Retires after four decades at Georgia, a decision that was forced on him after a spat with Michael Adams, the university president. 2019 \u2014 School honors Dooley by putting his name on the field at Sanford Stadium. 2022 \u2014 Dies at his home in Athens, Georgia. ___ AP college football: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/college-football and https:\/\/twitter.com\/ap_top25.