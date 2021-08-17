A's right-hander Chris Bassitt struck on head by line drive Aug. 17, 2021 Updated: Aug. 17, 2021 9:33 p.m.
1 of5 Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt falls to the ground after getting hit in the head from a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is taken off the field after getting hit in the head from a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Oakland Athletics' Starling Marte (2) reacts as starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is taken off the field after being hit in the head by a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Oakland Athletics' Josh Harrison reacts as starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is taken off the field after Bassitt was hit in the head by a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt follows through during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt was carted off the field Tuesday night after he was struck on the side of the head by a line drive in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox.
With two on and no outs, Bassitt threw an 89.5 mph cut fastball that Brian Goodwin drove right back up the middle. Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance.