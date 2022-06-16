A's hold off Bosox, avoid sweep for just 2nd win in 15 games KEN POWTAK, Associated Press June 16, 2022 Updated: June 16, 2022 5:37 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Paul Blackburn continued his road success by pitching sharply into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a two-run single and the Oakland Athletics held off the Boston Red Sox 4-3 Thursday for just their second win in 15 games.
Chad Pinder added an RBI single for Oakland, which closed its nine-game road trip at 2-7 and avoided being swept in a three-game series by Boston for the second time this month.