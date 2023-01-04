'A lot of emotions' in Bobby Wagner's return to Seattle

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner spoke passionately Wednesday about the importance of mental health in the NFL, encouraging his fellow players to deal openly and honestly with their feelings following Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field.
When Wagner eventually addressed the comparatively small importance of his return to Seattle on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams' star linebacker vowed to handle that potentially fraught situation openly and maturely as well, even though the Seahawks are still “the organization that you feel gave up on you.”