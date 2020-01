76ers center Joel Embiid out with torn ligament in left hand

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his left hand.

Embiid sat out the 76ers' game Thursday night against Boston. The team said there's no timetable for his return and that Embiid is evaluating treatment options.

"We'll learn more, all of us, very soon," coach Brett Brown said.

Embiid injured the radial collateral ligament in the ring finger in the first half Monday night against Oklahoma City. Embiid's overlapped his pinkie to the point that it seemed he had his fingers crossed. He played most of the game with his finger taped and said he "couldn't go up with two hands."

Embiid has struggled with injuries ever since he was drafted with the No. 3 pick of the 2014. He missed his first two seasons with various injuries and hasn't played more than 64 games in any of the last three. He is averaging 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31 games this season.

Al Horford, signed away from the Celtics in the offseason with a four-year deal, started at center Thursday.

"All of a sudden, we're different," Brown said. “We're just different. I look at this as an opportunity. Nobody's crying. This is not a 'woe is me' moment, not for me, at all. And not for my players. We'll take what we have, and what we have, I love.”

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid looks at his injured finger during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia.

