At least 6 reported dead in crush at African Cup soccer game EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI and ISIFU WIRFENGLA, Associated Press Jan. 24, 2022 Updated: Jan. 24, 2022 7:04 p.m.
1 of8 A man standing outside a newly build Olembe stadium in Yaoundé at, Cameroon, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The African Cup of Nations takes place in Cameroon and starts on Sunday, Jan. 9. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Fans reacts after Cameroon's captain Vincent Aboubakar, scored his team's first goal, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cape Verde and Cameron at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 The newly built Olembé stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The African Cup of Nations takes place in Cameroon and starts on Sunday, Jan. 9. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 People walking at a newly build Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. The African Cup of Nations takes place in Cameroon and starts on Sunday, Jan. 9. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Comoros' goalkeeper Chaker Alhadhur, left, fails to stop a goal shot from Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar, far right, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Comoros players before the start of their African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer match against Cameroon at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Cameroon players pose for photographers before the start of their African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer match against Comoros at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Themba Hadebe/AP Show More Show Less
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — At least six people died in a crush outside a stadium hosting a game at Africa's top soccer tournament in Cameroon on Monday, a local government official said, realizing fears over the capacity of the Central African country to stage the continent's biggest sports event.
Naseri Paul Biya, the governor of the central region of Cameroon, said there could be more deaths.
