5-time All-Star Tulowitzki retires after leg injuries

BOSTON (AP) — Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki says he is retiring from Major League Baseball following injuries that limited him to 13 plate appearances since July 2017.

Tulowitzki was NL Rookie of the Year runner-up and a five-time All-Star with the Colorado Rockies. But he appeared in only five games with the New York Yankees this season before straining his left calf on April 3.

He announced his retirement in a statement distributed by the Yankees before they opened their series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Tulowitzki says it's been an honor to play in the major leagues and that he wants to remain involved in the game by working with young players.

He finishes with a .290 average, 225 homers and 780 RBIs in 13 seasons with Colorado (2006-15), Toronto (2015-17) and the Yankees.

