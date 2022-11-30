5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors

Contributed

Five Trumbull field hockey players earned postseason recognition for their play on the field during the 2022 season.

Senior forward Maura Carbone earned First Team All-FCIAC honors. Carbone led the team in scoring with 37 points (14 goals, 9 assists). A varsity starter since her freshman year, Carbone finished her scholastic career with 93 points (36 goals, 19 assists). Carbone also earned Connecticut High School Coaches Association Class L First Team All-State honors and will play in a Senior All Star game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Guilford High School.