5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors

Trumbull's Maura Carbone  earned All-FCIAC and Class L First Team All-State honors and will play in a Senior All Star game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Guilford High School.

Contributed

Five Trumbull field hockey players earned postseason recognition for their play on the field during the 2022 season.

Senior forward Maura Carbone earned First Team All-FCIAC honors. Carbone led the team in scoring with 37 points (14 goals, 9 assists). A varsity starter since her freshman year, Carbone finished her scholastic career with 93 points (36 goals, 19 assists). Carbone also earned Connecticut High School Coaches Association Class L First Team All-State honors and will play in a Senior All Star game on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Guilford High School.

Seniors Kayla Barbagallo and Jayne Hughes made the All-FCIAC West Team. Barbagallo, also a four-year varsity letterwinner, was second on the team with 13 points (3 goals, 7 assists) and was the team’s playmaker. Hughes was a reliable defender all season and had several “defensive saves” to help the Eagles’ unit.

Sophomore defenseman Dani Curtin and senior midfielder Ana Baratta earned Honorable Mention recognition.

The Eagles, under the direction of head coach Colleen Filush, finished the 2022 season with a 7-10-1 final record. Trumbull qualified for the Class L state tournament for the second straight season and proceeded to defeat Newington, 8-2, in the opening round. It was the Eagles’ first state tournament victory since the 1999 season.