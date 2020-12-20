49ers turnover: From Super Bowl to losing season in 2020 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 7:14 p.m.
1 of6 Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk (11) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys' Anthony Brown (30) after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, right rear, looks on at the play. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) stops San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk (11) from gaining extra yardage after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) and linebacker Francis Bernard (44) combine to tackle and strip the ball away from San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Richie James (13) as he returns a punt in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The Cowboys recovered the fumble. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) combine to make the stop in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (37) intercepts a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers tight end Jordan Reed (81) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — San Francisco has gone from the Super Bowl to a losing record in a turnover of a season.
While the defending NFC champion 49ers would have had to win their last three games just to break even, they won't even be able to do that after a 41-33 loss Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys, who took the lead for good with scores after Nick Mullens threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter.
