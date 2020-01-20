49ers running back Tevin Coleman injures right shoulder

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — 49ers running back Tevin Coleman has been carted off the field in the second quarter of the NFC championship game with a right shoulder injury.

Coleman came up hurt at the end of a 4-yard run and left the game at the 9:32 mark of the second quarter Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after being tackled by safety Adrian Amos. San Francisco scored a touchdown the next play to take a 17-0 lead, a 9-yard run by Raheem Mostert for his TD rush of the game.

Coleman, who hurt his elbow last week in a win over Minnesota but ran for 105 yards and two scores, had six rushes for 21 yards when he left. The team said he was questionable to return.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL