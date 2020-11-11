49ers may need to wait another game for reinforcements

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers will likely have to wait until after next week’s bye to get significant reinforcements back from injuries.

The Niners returned to practice Wednesday following a five-day break without running back Raheem Mostert or receiver Deebo Samuel back on the field.

There had been hope Mostert could return from a high ankle sprain to play Sunday against New Orleans, but coach Kyle Shanahan said now the target is the game on Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Rams.

San Francisco (4-5) will also likely have to wait until that game to get running backs Tevin Coleman (knee) and Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle) back.

The Niners are also without injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and All-Pro tight end George Kittle (foot), and could miss Samuel (hamstring) for one more game.

“If you’ve lost what we’ve lost this year, it’s really hard to maintain competitiveness and staying the course,” tackle Mike McGlinchey said. “The cool thing about it is, no matter what’s happened this year, we still have a chance and we still have this next seven games on this schedule that we’re in a position where we can still be in it. That’s all that matters when it comes down to it.”

Samuel, who has missed the past two games, also remained sidelined Wednesday but still has a chance to return this week. Shanahan said he will be reevaluated Thursday.

The Niners remain without two other key receivers with Trent Taylor missing practice with a back injury and Kendrick Bourne remaining on the COVID-19 list. Bourne was placed on the list following a positive test last week that sidelined him for the game against Green Bay last Thursday.

Bourne was activated from the COVID-19 list Friday following two straight negative tests only to go back on it Monday following a positive test. The Niners are still holding out hope Bourne could return this week.

“Positive, negative, negative, positive, negative. Those things happen, I guess,” Shanahan said. “We’re all just dealing with it. I know it’s a weird situation with him. It’s kind of weird with everybody in the world, not just our football players. We’re just trying to do the best with the protocols and hope that he gets cleared up to where it’s always negative and hopefully we can get him out here later in the week.”

The 49ers got some good news with cornerback Richard Sherman returning to practice for the first time since injuring his calf in the season opener.

San Francisco opened a 21-day practice window for Sherman on Monday, but it seems unlikely he will be able to play this week.

“I’m holding out hope for the Rams,” Shanahan said. “I know Dr. Sherm thinks he’s got a chance this week. I’ve been around him enough that’s why I don’t count him out on that. But my goal is hopefully to get him back for the Rams. But I won’t rule it out for anything because of how his prognosis is.”

The Niners also placed safety Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve with turf toe and will be without slot cornerback K’Waun Williams for a while with a high ankle sprain. Williams is expected to miss four to six weeks. He already had one stint on IR before getting activated so if he goes on again he will be forced to miss the remainder of the season.

NOTES: LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) will be sidelined this week. ... RB Austin Walter was promoted from the practice squad. ... QB Josh Johnson was signed to the practice squad.

