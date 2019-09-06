4-Club golf tourney results

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club 4-Club Golf Tournament was played at Tashua Knolls Golf Course on Aug. 21.

The winners for the Low Gross (White Tees) had Jim Menge in first place with a net 60.

Bob Fleming finished in second with a 67.

Third place went to Jeff Jenkins with a 68.

Joe Deluca took fourth with a 70.

Frank Bozio had a 70 for fifth place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) had John Strich in first place with a net 62.

In second place was Ammar Amirouche with a 63.

Third place went to Angelo Cordone with a 64.

Finishing fourth with a 67 was Felix Esposito.

Bob Walton had a 68 for fifth place.

In sixth place was Jim Baum with a 69.