4-Club golf tourney results
The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club 4-Club Golf Tournament was played at Tashua Knolls Golf Course on Aug. 21.
The winners for the Low Gross (White Tees) had Jim Menge in first place with a net 60.
Bob Fleming finished in second with a 67.
Third place went to Jeff Jenkins with a 68.
Joe Deluca took fourth with a 70.
Frank Bozio had a 70 for fifth place.
The Low Net (Green Tees) had John Strich in first place with a net 62.
In second place was Ammar Amirouche with a 63.
Third place went to Angelo Cordone with a 64.
Finishing fourth with a 67 was Felix Esposito.
Bob Walton had a 68 for fifth place.
In sixth place was Jim Baum with a 69.
