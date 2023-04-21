3rd ex-NC State athlete sues school in sexual abuse case

A third former North Carolina State athlete has sued the school alleging he was sexually abused by the Wolfpack’s former director of sports medicine under the guise of treatment.
The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court roughly nine months after the first complaint, accuses Robert Murphy Jr. of improperly touching the plaintiff's genitals during two massages for hip and groin pain in early 2021 at the school in Raleigh, North Carolina. As with the second athlete to sue earlier this year, the plaintiff’s name is listed as “John Doe” to protect anonymity and doesn’t specify which sport he played.