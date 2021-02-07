3rd down struggles doom Mahomes, Chiefs in Super Bowl JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer Feb. 7, 2021 Updated: Feb. 7, 2021 11:48 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sits on the turf during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sits on the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, right, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett (58) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Patrick Mahomes has always seemed to save his best work for the most important down.
With the ability to scramble and improvise with his legs and make magic with his arm, Mahomes has made a habit of demoralizing opponents by turning bad situations on third down into drive-extending ones for Kansas City.