The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club fielded two-man teams in the 36th annual Lou Riccio Memorial Tournament at Tashua Knolls Golf Course.

This tournament is sponsored by and played in honor of Lou Riccio Sr, who was a president and founder of the Tashua Knolls Seniors Men's Golf Club and his wife Lucy Beatrice (Cubelli) Riccio.

Len Szturma and Gene Scaperotta were Low Gross winners with a score of 77, followed by George Pastorok and Ken Walsh 79, Bob Tavella and John Ghent 80, Frank Chudy and Jim Costello 80 and Joe DeLuca and Bob Vagnini 80.

Charles Gould and Gerry Ononofrio were Low Net winners with a score of 58. Placing second were Bob Flemming and Jim Flynn with 61 followed by Art Levitan and Jim Brodie 62, Steve Dowling and Ammar Amirouche 62 and Jon Berg and Al DeWait 63.