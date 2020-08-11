36-year-old daughter of Giants co-owner Steve Tisch dies

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The 36-year-old daughter of New York Giants co-owner and film producer Steve Tisch has died.

Hilary Anne Tisch died on Monday, Steve Tisch said in a statement issued for the family. The statement did not cite a cause of death or say where she died, but it noted she had battled depression.

Steve Tisch said the family is “utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss.”

“Hilary was a kind, caring and beautiful person,” Steve Tisch said in the statement. “Her mother, sisters, brothers and I are devastated by her passing. It leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives. She, like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could. We love and will miss her dearly.”

In addition to her father Steve, Hilary is survived by her mother, Patsy Tisch, and her siblings Will Tisch and his wife Grace, Elizabeth Tisch, Holden Tisch and Zachary Tisch.

Giants co-owner John Mara and the organization expressed his deepest sympathy to the Tisch family.

"Our hearts are heavy for their loss of Hilary. We pray for their peace and comfort,” Mara said in the statement.

