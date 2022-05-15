3 CFL teams cancel opening practices amid work stoppage

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TORONTO (AP) — Three Canadian Football league teams canceled their opening training-camp practices Sunday, a day after the league and players union broke off negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement.
The Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts canceled practices, with more teams expected to follow suit. On Sunday night, Montreal said all of its training camp practices were being suspended “until further notice.”