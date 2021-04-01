2021 Pittsburgh Pirates Roster

No. Player B T Born Ht Wt Catchers 5 Perez, Michael L R 08-07-1992 5-10 195 58 Stallings, Jacob R R 12-22-1989 6-5 215 Infielders 64 Castro, Rodolfo B R 05-21-1999 6-0 200 61 Cruz, Oneil L R 10-04-1998 6-7 215 24 Evans, Phillip R R 09-10-1992 5-10 215 26 Frazier, Adam L R 12-14-1991 5-10 180 2 González, Erik R R 08-31-1991 6-3 205 13 Hayes, Ke'Bryan R R 01-28-1997 5-10 205 19 Moran, Colin L R 10-01-1992 6-4 220 27 Newman, Kevin R R 08-04-1993 6-0 185 Outfielders 6 Alford, Anthony R R 07-20-1994 6-1 210 95 Fowler, Dustin L L 12-29-1994 6-0 198 14 Oliva, Jared R R 11-27-1995 6-2 205 25 Polanco, Gregory L L 09-14-1991 6-5 235 10 Reynolds, Bryan B R 01-27-1995 6-3 205 3 Tucker, Cole B R 07-03-1996 6-3 205 Pitchers 31 Anderson, Tyler L L 12-30-1989 6-2 213 38 Bashlor, Tyler R R 04-16-1993 6-0 195 51 Bednar, David L R 10-10-1994 6-1 249 43 Brault, Steven L L 04-29-1992 6-0 195 34 Brubaker, JT R R 11-17-1993 6-3 185 53 Cahill, Trevor R R 03-01-1988 6-4 223 49 y-Cederlind, Blake R R 01-04-1996 6-4 205 59 Contreras, Roansy R R 11-07-1999 6-0 175 30 Crick, Kyle L R 11-30-1992 6-4 225 29 Crowe, Wil R R 09-09-1994 6-2 228 35 y-Davis, Austin L L 02-03-1993 6-4 230 45 Feliz, Michael R R 06-28-1993 6-4 240 32 Hartlieb, Geoff R R 12-09-1993 6-5 240 54 Howard, Sam R L 03-05-1993 6-4 190 23 Keller, Mitch R R 04-04-1996 6-2 210 67 Kranick, Max R R 07-21-1997 6-3 215 39 Kuhl, Chad R R 09-10-1992 6-3 210 36 Mears, Nick R R 10-07-1996 6-2 200 57 Oviedo, Luis R R 05-15-1999 6-5 235 44 Ponce, Cody R R 04-25-1994 6-6 255 62 Poppen, Sean R R 03-15-1994 6-3 205 88 Rodríguez, Richard R R 03-04-1990 6-4 220 37 Santana, Edgar R R 10-16-1991 6-2 195 72 y-Soriano, José R R 10-20-1998 6-3 220 46 Stratton, Chris R R 08-22-1990 6-2 205 56 Underwood Jr., Duane R R 07-20-1994 6-2 210 50 Yajure, Miguel R R 05-01-1998 6-1 175 x-15-day DL More for youSportsUConn women's rowing alumni file Title IX complaint...By Maggie VanoniSportsAuriemma tries to provide clarity to Mulkey's COVID...By Doug Bonjour y-60-day DL