Skip to main content
Sports

2021 Cleveland Browns Roster

No. Player Pos Ht Wt Born Exp College
3 Chase McLaughlin K 6-0 180 04-09-1996 2 Illinois
4 Anthony Walker LB 6-1 235 08-08-1995 4 Northwestern
5 Case Keenum QB 6-1 215 02-17-1988 9 Houston
6 Baker Mayfield QB 6-1 215 04-14-1995 3 Oklahoma
7 Jamie Gillan P 6-1 207 07-04-1997 2 Arkansas-Pine Bluff
8 Chris Naggar K 5-11 193 12-09-1997 0 SMU
9 Nick Mullens QB 6-1 187 03-21-1995 4 Southern Mississippi
10 Anthony Schwartz WR 6-0 186 09-05-2000 0 Auburn
11 Donovan Peoples-Jones WR 6-2 204 02-19-1999 1 Michigan
13 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 5-11 198 11-05-1992 7 Louisiana State
15 Ryan Switzer WR 5-8 185 11-04-1994 4 North Carolina
19 JoJo Natson WR 5-7 153 02-01-1994 4 Akron
20 Greg Newsome II CB 6-0 192 05-18-2000 0 Northwestern
21 Denzel Ward CB 5-11 190 04-28-1997 3 Ohio State
22 Grant Delpit SAF 6-3 208 09-20-1998 1 LSU
23 Troy Hill CB 5-11 183 08-29-1991 6 Oregon
24 Nick Chubb RB 5-11 227 12-27-1995 3 Georgia
25 Demetric Felton RB 5-9 189 07-16-1998 0 UCLA
26 Greedy Williams CB 6-2 185 12-03-1997 2 LSU
27 Kareem Hunt RB 5-11 216 08-06-1995 4 Toledo
28 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB 6-2 221 11-04-1999 0 Notre Dame
29 Herb Miller CB 6-1 201 11-11-1997 2 Florida Atlantic
30 D'Ernest Johnson RB 5-10 208 02-27-1996 2 South Florida
31 Andy Janovich FB 6-1 238 05-23-1993 5 Nebraska
33 Ronnie Harrison Jr. SAF 6-3 214 04-18-1997 3 Alabama
34 Tim Harris CB 6-2 197 07-31-1995 2 Virginia
35 Jovante Moffatt SAF 5-11 213 12-25-1996 1 Middle Tennessee
36 M.J. Stewart Jr. SAF 5-11 200 09-16-1995 3 North Carolina
37 Bryan Mills CB 6-1 184 08-03-1999 0 North Carolina Central
38 A.J. Green CB 6-2 198 06-09-1998 1 Oklahoma State
39 Richard LeCounte III SAF 5-11 196 09-11-1998 0 Georgia
40 Johnny Stanton FB 6-2 240 09-07-1994 3 UNLV
41 Montrel Meander LB 6-2 215 09-20-1994 3 Grambling
42 Tony Fields II LB 6-0 222 06-18-1999 0 West Virginia
43 John Johnson III SAF 6-0 209 12-19-1995 4 Boston College
44 Sione Takitaki LB 6-1 238 06-08-1995 2 Brigham Young
47 Charley Hughlett LS 6-4 248 05-16-1990 9 Central Florida
49 John Kelly RB 5-10 208 10-04-1996 3 Tennessee
50 Jacob Phillips LB 6-4 233 04-01-1999 1 Louisiana State
51 Mack Wilson LB 6-1 233 02-14-1998 2 Alabama
52 Elijah Lee LB 6-3 230 02-08-1996 4 Kansas State
53 Nick Harris C 6-1 293 11-13-1998 1 Washington
55 Takkarist McKinley DE 6-2 260 11-02-1995 4 UCLA
56 Malcolm Smith LB 6-0 225 07-05-1989 10 Southern California
57 Ifeadi Odenigbo DE 6-3 258 04-08-1994 4 Northwestern
58 Malik McDowell DT 6-6 295 06-20-1996 4 Michigan State
59 Curtis Weaver DE 6-2 265 08-03-1998 1 Boise State
60 Alex Taylor T 6-8 301 04-29-1997 1 South Carolina State
60 David Moore G 6-2 320 05-12-1998 0 Grambling
62 Blake Hance OG 6-6 310 01-11-1996 2 Northwestern
64 J.C. Tretter C 6-4 307 02-12-1991 8 Cornell
66 James Hudson III OT 6-5 313 05-13-1999 0 Cincinnati
68 Michael Dunn OG 6-5 315 08-28-1994 4 Maryland
69 Tristen Hoge G 6-5 306 04-23-1997 0 BYU
71 Jedrick Wills Jr. OT 6-4 307 05-17-1999 1 Alabama
72 Hjalte Froholdt G 6-5 310 08-20-1996 2 Arkansas
74 Chris Hubbard T 6-4 295 04-23-1991 8 Alabama-Birmingham
75 Joel Bitonio OG 6-4 320 10-11-1991 7 Nevada
77 Wyatt Teller G 6-4 314 11-21-1994 3 Virginia Tech
78 Jack Conklin OT 6-6 308 08-17-1994 5 Michigan State
79 Drew Forbes OG 6-5 305 01-18-1997 2 Southeast Missouri
80 Jarvis Landry WR 5-11 196 11-28-1992 7 Louisiana State
81 Austin Hooper TE 6-4 255 10-29-1994 5 Stanford
82 Rashard Higgins WR 6-1 198 10-07-1994 5 Colorado State
83 Lawrence Cager WR 6-5 220 08-20-1997 1 Georgia
84 Ja'Marcus Bradley WR 6-0 198 12-11-1996 1 Louisiana-Lafayette
85 David Njoku TE 6-4 246 07-10-1996 4 Miami (FL)
86 Miller Forristall TE 6-5 245 03-11-1998 0 Alabama
88 Harrison Bryant TE 6-5 230 04-23-1998 1 Florida Atlantic
89 Stephen Carlson TE 6-4 240 12-12-1996 2 Princeton
90 Jadeveon Clowney DE 6-5 255 02-14-1993 7 South Carolina
91 Joe Jackson DE 6-4 278 12-20-1996 2 Miami (FL)
92 Sheldon Day DT 6-1 293 07-01-1994 5 Notre Dame
93 Tommy Togiai DT 6-2 296 09-19-1999 0 Ohio State
94 Porter Gustin DE 6-5 257 02-08-1997 2 Southern California
95 Myles Garrett DE 6-4 272 12-29-1995 4 Texas A&M
96 Jordan Elliott DT 6-4 303 11-23-1997 1 Missouri
97 Malik Jackson DT 6-5 285 01-11-1990 9 Tennessee
99 Andrew Billings DT 6-1 328 03-06-1995 5 Baylor
More for you