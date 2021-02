Lynne Sladky/AP

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Bianca Andreescu pronounced herself healthy Friday and “ready to go” for the Australian Open, which would be her first tournament in 15 months.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion had pulled out of one of the half-dozen tuneup tournaments taking place this week at Melbourne Park, where the year’s first Grand Slam tournament is scheduled to start Monday.