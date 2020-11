16 test positive for the coronavirus in latest EPL checks

Players applaud in memory of the life of the late England soccer great Nobby Stiles who recently died, before the international friendly soccer match between England and Ireland at Wembley stadium in London, England, Thursday Nov. 12, 2020. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP) less Players applaud in memory of the life of the late England soccer great Nobby Stiles who recently died, before the international friendly soccer match between England and Ireland at Wembley stadium in London, ... more Photo: Ben Stansall, AP Photo: Ben Stansall, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 16 test positive for the coronavirus in latest EPL checks 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Sixteen people tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks on players and club staff in the Premier League, England's top division said on Monday.

It is the highest number of positive tests recorded in a single week since testing began ahead of the return of football in June after the sport's suspension amid the pandemic.

The league said 1,207 players and club staff were tested from Nov. 9-15. That number would not have included players away from their clubs on international duty.

The people who have tested positive, whose names have not been disclosed by the league, must self-isolate for 10 days.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports