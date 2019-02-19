Subscribe
Home
Sign Up For E-Mail Alerts
Print Archives
E-Edition
E-Edition
Subscribe
News
Police & Fire
Business
Schools
Entertainment
People
Community
Town Government
Politics & Elections
Religion
Religion
Business
Print Archives
Submissions
Property Transfers
Trumbull school board seeks parents for policy committee
Town Hall meeting on jobs Thursday
Which Trumbull house has the best Halloween decorations?
Sports
High School Sports
Youth Sports
Recreational Sports
Sports Features
Other Sports
FCIAC
FCIAC
Submissions
Trumbull field hockey brings home championship
Trumbull boys ready for Regional meet
Lauren Buck leads Trumbull field hockey
Trumbull girls claim top spot in FCIAC East
Obituaries
Obituaries Prior to 2019
Opinion
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Columns
Jim Cameron: Talking Transportation
Walsh's Wonderings
Twice Baked Twins
Twice Baked Twins
Walsh's Wonderings
Jim Cameron: Talking Transportation
The Conscious Cook
Letter — What bipartisanship looks like
Letter — Why is one party promoting charter change?
Letter — Volpe stands by her words
Letter — Gadkar-Wilcox demonstrates lack of ethics
Community
Arts & Leisure
Home and Garden
Q&AS
Columns
Binge and Repeat
Kneads & Cravings
Did I say that?
Curtain Call
Reel Dad
Movie Menu
Taking a Hike
Test Drive
Arts Listings
Bill of Fairs
Kids Stuff
Lively Arts
On Exhibit
On Stage
Something New
Sound of Music
Upcoming Arts & Leisure
Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum holds participatory ballot art
Reel Dad: ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ recreates pivotal
Binge and Repeat: ‘Social Distance’ hits a little too close
Novel Approach: Prison thriller ‘House of Correction’ makes
Help
Delivery Problems
Contact Us
About Us
News Submission Guidelines
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
Classifieds
Menu
Sections
Latest
News
Trumbull earns FCIAC East volleyball title
Trumbull girls soccer wins on Senior Night
Volleyball top performers
Lauren Buck leads Trumbull field hockey
Trumbull boys soccer defeats Harding
Fleming leads Tashua Tuesday bowlers
Cabral charts highest at Friday bowling
Trumbull girls claim top spot in FCIAC East
Trumbull field hockey brings home championship
Volleyball top performers
Trumbull boys ready for Regional meet
Latest
News
St. Theresa Parish travel basketball tryouts
Conaway’s goal gives Trumbull boys soccer win
Trumbull’s Cullinan carrying on the legacy of his late coach
Trumbull field hockey improves to 7-0
Trumbull girls volleyball holds off St. Joseph
Trumbull girls volleyball beats Warde
Carbone’s goal lifts unbeaten Trumbull to win
Trumbull girls cross country suffers first loss
Trumbull tops Warde in boys soccer
Tuesday bowling roundup
Surmaczewicz leads way for Friday bowlers
Smith’s goal for Trumbull wins battle of field hockey unbeatens
Fried’s goal gives St. Joseph win over Trumbull
Trumbull tops Warde in girls volleyball
Menge, Lund lead 75 golfers at Board tourney
Volleyball top performers
Trumbull girls cross country defeats Ludlowe
FCIAC sets dates for fall postseason
Trumbull runners off to 4-0 start
Trumbull volleyball holds off hard-charging Ludlowe