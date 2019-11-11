Opinion

Veterans should be remembered

To the editor:

Monday, November 11 is Veterans’ Day, a day in which we honor ALL who served in the armed services for their valor, and service to this country. We can never truly repay them for what they have been through or sacrificed to keep us free. It is time, I believe, to at the very least, take a moment to thank a veteran for the freedoms that we all take for granted and enjoy every day. They should be remembered.

God Bless our Veterans and God Bless America.

Suzanne Burr Monaco