Opinion

Underrepresented in District 2

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Underrepresented in District 2 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the editor:

My name is Tony Scinto. I am running for election to the Town Council in District 2. I served on the Town Council from 2007 to 2017 during which I served as deputy majority leader, member of the Finance Committee, and chairman of the Rules & Research Committee.

Over the past two years, I have heard from constituents in District 2 stating that the current democrat elected officials have forgotten about this part of town. The current administration land use policies are changing the skyline of the district with multi-story apartments. In addition, they are considering a plan to bulldoze six acres of park property at Beach Pool, destroying parkland by building a multi-million-dollar natatorium in a flood zone.

District 2 is a unique area that borders Shelton, Stratford and Bridgeport. It includes the Village of Nichols, Trumbull Center and Unity neighborhoods. The district contains many commercial developments including the Hawley Lane Mall, Trumbull Corporate Park, and Trumbull Center. District 2 is the home of great parks and recreational amenities including Beach Memorial Park, Twin Brooks, Unity Park, the Nichols Green, and a new extension of the popular Pequonnock River Trail.

I am proud of the successes achieved under Republican leadership during my tenure. We kept taxes stable and predictable, achieved bond and credit upgrades by addressing unfunded liabilities. We fully funded our town and police pensions in each annual budget, and created a private sector 401k style retirement plan for new town employee hirees. Moreover, Republicans have increased the senior tax relief benefit, implemented full day kindergarten, and added provisions to our charter that provided residents with the ability to vote on items that were not allowed in years past.

Working together, we kept taxes low and we continued to invest in the education of our children. There is still more work to be done. It was an honor to serve as your representative and I ask for your support for Mike Herbst and the entire Trumbull Republican Team on November 5th.

Tony Scinto, candidate (R)

Town Council