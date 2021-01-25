Trumbull did itself proud at vaccine clinic

Trumbull did itself proud

To the editor:

“Thank you” is a very small word for the extraordinary care we received at the COVID clinic at the Priscilla Center. Great efficiency was shown to us from the very start of making our appointment until we left after receiving our vaccines. It made us feel very assured and removed a great deal of our stress.

(The Trumbull) clinic is so well organized. It made us feel very assured of being treated well. We were met with warmth, kindness and professionalism. We know that most of the wonderful people who helped us were volunteers. At a time of such difficulty in our country, in fact in the world, it was so uplifting to be reminded of all the wonderful good people in this world.

Once again I am grateful that we chose to buy our home in Trumbull. That was well over 50 years ago. Our experience today reinforces that choice. Once again, Trumbull did itself proud.

Karen and George Wolf