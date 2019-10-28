Opinion

This election is vitally important

To the editor:

Mark your calendars. Election Day, Nov. 5, is fast approaching - and this election is vitally important for the Town of Trumbull.

Over the past two years, we have been very fortunate to have a first selectman as smart and collaborative as Vicki Tesoro. Her strong but humble leadership has promoted new economic development, strengthened our school system and helped to foster a safe and vibrant community. Vicki and her team have expanded programs for our seniors, worked with local businesses to drive strong community engagement, kept our taxes stable, and focused on what’s truly important to our residents.

Let’s not go back to the divisive political nonsense of the past but continue to work together with Vicki and her team to move Trumbull forward. Most important, take the few minutes on Election Day to have your voice heard. Voting is an essential part of the strong and welcoming community we call Trumbull.

Karen Fox