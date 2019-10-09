Opinion

Thanks for a great two years

To the editor:

I am writing in support of Vicki Tesoro, who’s running for re-election as First Selectman of Trumbull.

As a 20+ year resident of Trumbull, I am so happy to see Vicki stabilizing and even building further the great quality of life in our town. My daughters may have grown up, but Trumbull’s fine schools still matter to me. I am happy to see Vicki making tough but key decisions in supporting our schools and keeping our taxes stable. Vicki’s restoration of such community events as Trumbull Day costs us little, but probably means a lot to young families considering moving to our town.

Trumbull’s town parks have been a joy to my family and me, and Vicki is doing a great job at maintaining what we have and even making improvements, such as the restoration to Beaches Pool.

Thanks to Vicki and her team for a great two years!

Jill Grossman