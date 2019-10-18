Opinion

Tesoro’s commitment to Trumbull is evident

To the editor:

I heartily endorse and will vote for Vicki Tesoro for First Selectman of Trumbull on November 5, 2019.

Vicki has integrity, is honest, is a very sincere positive hard-working person who does not play politics. Her mission is to do what is best and beneficial for Trumbull and for the people of Trumbull.

Her commitment and sincere passion for Trumbull is quite evident in what she has already positively accomplished in the last two years.

Vicki is dedicated to keeping our schools safe and strong, our community safe, stabilizing our taxes and keeping spending in check. She plans to grow the grand list through safe, strategic economic growth and development while preserving and enhancing the character of our community and the town of Trumbull.

To keep our wonderful town moving forward positively in a direction that would benefit all of us, I ask that you support our First Selectman Vicki Tesoro. Thank you.

Tyrone Zandy