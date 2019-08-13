Tesoro restricting free speech

To the editor:

I just learned that First Selectman Vicki Tesoro has issued a decree to all Town of Trumbull department heads not to talk with the political candidates without a town attorney present. When did Trumbull become a police state? Suddenly citizens cannot talk with Town officials without legal representation. Something is very wrong with this. Either there is something she does not want the public to know or she has forgotten that attorneys cost money. Last time I checked it was $300 to $500 per hour.

What happened to an open and transparent government? What happen to cost saving by limiting legal overhead? No other Trumbull administration either Republican or Democratic that I know of has ever put this type of restriction on free speech.

Joe Pifko, chairman

Trumbull Republicans