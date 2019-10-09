Opinion

Tesoro has shown professionalism, understanding

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Tesoro has shown professionalism, understanding 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the editor:

In an election season, there are decisions to make to ensure a desired outcome. As we all ponder the past two years and review how the leadership in our town fared, it is evident that Vicki Tesoro demonstrates professionalism, commitment, understanding and fiscal responsibility. She has lobbied for our town at the state level for ECS (Education Cost Sharing) funding not to be cut from our schools. She fought to keep teacher pensions at the state level where they belong. Both of these significant issues were successful.

Vicki has held various meetings to ensure school safety procedures are current for the K-12 school community. She is working with town agencies to review shared services. She processes issues with fairness, respect and cooperation. She is cognizant of her fiscal responsibilities to our town and is adept at providing a keen balance between supporting Board of Education initiatives with the needs of other departments.

Her expertise, caring and optimism serve her well in her efforts to provide Trumbull with a progressive plan for continued success in all facets of town government.

Lucinda Timpanelli, vice chair (D)

Board of Education