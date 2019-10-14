Opinion

Supporting Bandecchi for Town Council

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Supporting Bandecchi for Town Council 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the editor:

I have served on Town Council since 2001 and as chairman from 2009 until 2017. I am hoping to once again receive the support of District 3 residents this November, and I hope that they will join me in supporting Chris Bandecchi. Chris is a dedicated public servant who I am confident will be a great addition to the Town Council and who will tirelessly fight for the residents of District 3.

Chris has a strong background in government and public administration, making him uniquely qualified to serve as a representative. He holds a master’s in public policy and administration, serves on the Board of Directors for a quasi-public agency, and currently works for the Mayor’s Office in neighboring Stratford. As such, Chris has unparalleled knowledge of how local government works and how it should serve the community, from keeping taxes low to ensuring Trumbull Schools remain the best in the area. When you add this to his constituent services background, I am excited that the residents of District 3 will have such a strong advocate for everyday issues and concerns, both big and small - Chris will be there to help.

Chris, and his wife, Trish, moved to Trumbull for its small-town, New England charm and to send their daughter to our great public schools. He believes, as do I, in the importance of serving the community and in leaving Trumbull better off for our children and generations that follow. After moving to Trumbull, Chris became involved with the Trumbull Republican Town Committee; and, out of concern, stepped up to serve the residents of our district and the town. He is always willing to step up and help out.

I am confident that our town and district will benefit greatly with Chris serving on Town Council. His dedication and unwavering work ethic, coupled with his love for our town, will provide a valuable asset in serving our constituents. I am proud to call Chris a friend and to support him for Town Council. I hope that you will vote for Chris Bandecchi and the entire Republican team for positive change on November 5.

Carl Massaro (R-3rd)

Town Council