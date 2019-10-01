Opinion

To the editor:

In the last town-wide election District 3 residents were generous with their support and elected me to the Town Council. Today, I am asking those same voters to show their support for Alison Squiccimarro who is running for the seat that I vacated. I have known Alison for several years through her involvement with the Trumbull Republican Town Committee, her work with Trumbull Helps and though her involvement with Tashua PTA fundraising. I have observed Alison step up, speak out and take the initiative to get a job done.

Alison is a lawyer with an aviation practice based in nearby Stratford, CT. She and her husband, Frank selected Trumbull because they wanted to live in a safe neighborhood where they could live comfortably and send their daughter to public school. As soon as they moved into Trumbull, they immediately became involved in our community. Frank saw that there was a vacancy on the Golf Commission and reached out and asked to be appointed. Alison and Frank became integral members of Trumbull Helps, Inc. a local non-profit dedicated to helping those in need. Both Alison and Frank serve on the Board of Directors and Alison assisted in securing the organizations 501(c) (3) status and continues to serve as the organization’s secretary.

Alison and Frank are active members of the Tashua PTA. Frank serves as President and Alison volunteers whenever there is a need. I witnessed her efforts as a member of the Parent’s Night Out Auction Committee where she worked to solicit and coordinate donations for the event’s very successful silent auction.

I know that with Alison’s strong work ethic, eagerness to lend a hand and love for our community, she will be outstanding on the Town Council. Our neighbors in District 3 would be well served to have Alison representing them. I am proud to support Alison Squiccimarro for Town Council. Vote for Alison and the entire Republican team for positive change.

Michele Rutigliano (R-3rd)

