Two years ago, I had the honor of being elected to serve on the Trumbull Town Council, earning the vote of my neighbors to serve the town I love. I take this job seriously. I don’t miss meetings. I do my research to ensure I know the ins and outs of every issue we vote on. And I strive to be responsive to constituents who raise questions or concerns.

With two young children in the Trumbull Public Schools, I am deeply invested in our community. I look at every decision before me on the Town Council through the lens of what is best for the taxpayers. We need to spend smart, keeping taxes stable while investing in our exceptional schools and ensuring public safety is a top priority. Working together with First Selectman Vicki Tesoro and her entire team, I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish over the past two years.

Since being elected, it’s been eye-opening to see how many critical decisions are made every day that directly impact the lives of every town resident. It’s easy to overlook this in the midst of the hustle of everyday life. But our town is at its best when members of the community are engaged and informed. If you care about how your tax dollars are being spent, how many kids are in your child’s classroom, what projects are being funded, and what recreational programming is available, stay involved. Join us at meetings, ask questions. We want to hear from you.

I am seeking re-election to the Town Council in District 4 to continue my service to the town as we move forward new projects and initiatives that will enhance our wonderful community. I hope I can count on your vote on Tuesday, November 5. Together, we can work to make Trumbull the best it can be.

Ashley Gaudiano (D)

Town Council