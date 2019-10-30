Opinion

Looking forward to representing District 1

To the editor:

I am running for re-election for Town Council in District 1. My focus will continue to be strengthening the policies and practices that promote public involvement. I have 2 children - one at Trumbull High and the other at Hillcrest - and an elderly mother whom I helped relocate to Stern Village last year. I understand first-hand the challenges of taking care of a family with evolving needs and the value of living and being involved in a community that is safe, connected, and desirable. As my neighborhood changes, I see how eager and enthusiastic new homeowners are to be here and it’s another indication that we all made a wise investment in Trumbull.

I first became involved as parent volunteer at Booth Hill School and then within the Nichols Improvement Association (NIA). I am currently on the NIA Board of Trustees and still assist the Board and its volunteers with various activities. I am also a school social worker at THS. Through all of these endeavors, I have come to know a lot about our fellow neighbors, both their struggles and their rewards. There is nothing better than helping a teenager, parent, or grandparent achieve their potential and assist in their well-being.

I look forward to representing your needs during the annual budget process and the forthcoming results of both the Aquatics and Community/Senior Center study committees. Through all of this, there are opportunities for experienced, elected officials to ensure effective communication and representation.

Please feel free to contact me with any questions at billmecca@hotmail.com. I hope to earn your vote on November 5 at Hillcrest Middle School.

Bill Mecca, candidate (D)

Town Council