Opinion

Long Hill Volunteer Fire Department thanks taxpayers

To the Editor:

The men and women of the Long Hill Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank everyone that came out on Saturday, Oct. 26, to help us celebrate the grand opening of our new firehouse. The weather was beautiful and it was a great day for a celebration.

There are so many people to thank for helping bring this from a dream to a reality, but the true thanks goes to the members that volunteered their time on the Building Committee. This was a huge undertaking and the hours spent cannot be measured. We’d like each and every member of that committee to know that your hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed, and we thank you for giving us a building that will serve the department well into the future.

We’d also like to thank our neighbors who patiently waited for the completion of the firehouse. We understand that the construction was a disruption of the norm and we thank you for your understanding.

Most importantly, we’d like to thank the taxpayers of Long Hill. Without your support and approval, none of this would have been possible.

Members of the Long Hill Volunteer Fire Department