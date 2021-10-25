Letters to the editor: Trumbull town council candidate looks to the future

It has been my privilege to represent District 3 on Town Council since 2015, the last four years as Majority Leader. I ask for your vote and the opportunity to build upon the outstanding work of Vicki Tesoro and her administration. I have worked hard to study the issues and to meet with town officials and department heads, to make reasoned and considered decisions.

It hasn’t always been easy. We live in a complex and, at times, contentious world. Fortunately, the Democratic caucus consists of smart, thoughtful, dedicated volunteers who have striven to make Trumbull a better place for all.