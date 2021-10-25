Skip to main content
Opinion

Letters to the editor: Trumbull town council candidate looks to the future

Jason Marsh

It has been my privilege to represent District 3 on Town Council since 2015, the last four years as Majority Leader. I ask for your vote and the opportunity to build upon the outstanding work of Vicki Tesoro and her administration. I have worked hard to study the issues and to meet with town officials and department heads, to make reasoned and considered decisions.

It hasn’t always been easy. We live in a complex and, at times, contentious world. Fortunately, the Democratic caucus consists of smart, thoughtful, dedicated volunteers who have striven to make Trumbull a better place for all.

As we look forward to the next two years and, hopefully, a greater sense of post-COVID normalcy, I hope to complete the work of the Aquatics Facilities Building Committee, underway when the pandemic began. That spring, it became clear that the financial uncertainty and challenges COVID brought dictated a postponement of important and potentially expensive financial decisions for the town. As chair of that committee, I am excited at the possibility of now moving forward and bringing a much-needed 21st century facility to serve the aquatic needs of Trumbull’s recreational and competitive swimmers for decades to come.

In addition to your vote, I am asking that you support my running mate, Alissa Hall. A long-time resident with her husband and three children, Alissa is already a dedicated town volunteer, serving on the Civil Service Commission and as an active member of the PTA. Professionally, Alissa is an accomplished HR professional and will bring a wealth of practical, real-world experience to the council. I am excited to have Alissa join us and have no doubt that she will make an outstanding representative from District 3.

I look forward to seeing you at the polls on Nov. 2.

Jason Marsh