To the Editor:

The start of a new school year always brings the excitement of new friends, teachers and classes as well as a bit of the unknown. Over the past year and a half, the unknown has been more top of mind due to COVID. “I am writing to express my deep appreciation of the leadership in our town, which has been able to balance the education of my children with the priority of keeping them as safe as possible from serious illness.”

Having the kids home last year with remote learning wasn’t what any of us would have chosen in a perfect world — and it certainly wasn’t easy as a busy working mom. But I feel that it was the best possible solution during a harrowing time. I’m very happy that our kids are back to school in-person, taking precautions and doing it safely. It gives me peace of mind as I send my two young kids off each morning. I’m also super happy to see that vaccine clinics for teachers, families and students are in place, and hopeful my kids will be eligible for the vaccine soon.

I want to send out a thank you to our current administration for doing the hard work, even when it wasn’t always popular. Vicki Tesoro and team continue to evolve as the latest information becomes available, keeping our town and its residents safe in a very uncertain time. While I don’t know what the future holds, I do know that we have town leadership that is well informed, responsive and accountable to its citizens.

Kara Polanco

Trumbull