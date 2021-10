To the editor,

As the grandson of Italian immigrants, I learned to value neighborhoods and community. As a resident, volunteer, and councilman, I have worked hard to support our neighborhoods and community.

Trumbull Little League, Tashua Knolls, Beach Memorial Park, and the Nichols Improvement Association are just a few examples of how generations of volunteers have contributed to the our community. Inspired, I dipped into community service as a Booth Hill volunteer and parent coach for Trumbull Recreation and AYSO. In 2012, I was elected Vice-President of the NIA. Now President of the NIA and a trustee, I am dedicated to activities that preserve and expand social and community activities for a new generation.

In 2015, I won a seat on Town Council. This year, my neighborhood returned to District 2, voting at Booth Hill School. My focus as always will be to continue strengthening our community through policies and practices that encourage public involvement. An engaged and informed Trumbull is a better place.

My priorities are reflected in my votes across the years, like restoring Trumbull to seven voting districts, which allows for easier access to voting and creates a less partisan Town Council. I also voted to restart the land acquisition committee, to preserve and add to our parks and open spaces.

As a member of Town Council in the last two years, I voted to keep taxes steady for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and, the next year, for a special audit of the Board of Education deficit. I know many town residents hope to stabilize or even reduce our taxes.

If re-elected, I will remain balanced and moderate in keeping the best interest of the community in mind. Please vote Bill Mecca, for Town Council District 2 on Nov. 2 at Booth Hill School.

Bill Mecca