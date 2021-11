Letter to the Editor:

Last week the Trumbull Times was good enough to publish my letter of appreciation regarding 16 teens from Trumbull High School’s Interact Club who showed up in my driveway to rake leaves. In my enthusiasm for the group I made a grievous error.

Blame it on the moon, senility (which I haven’t displayed until now) or just plain stupidity because I know Interact is a Trumbull Rotary project teaching youth to put service above self. And this is the third year Trumbull Rotarians have stepped forward to help this old lady clean up her yard.

Yet in my previous letter I tied Interact, in error, to another group. Please know that it is Interact and Trumbull Rotary that are aiding seniors each year with fall clean-up. Rotary is an active service organization.

In addition to the leaf project Trumbull Rotary funds the books for the Trumbull Read Aloud Program, it buys and distributes paperback dictionaries to all third graders in town, provides hot meals several times a year to veterans at Homes for the Brave, buys clothes and gifts for needy families during the holidays and the list of good works goes on. You can learn more about their service and scholarships at http://www.trumbullrotary.org/.

Carol Banner, Trumbull