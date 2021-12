Letter to the editor:

Trumbull’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Task Force (EDIT) regards listening to and engaging with members of our community as central to our mission.

We want to hear directly from members of the town. Accordingly, we have established a public comment period at the beginning of each of our monthly meetings. Community engagement is so vital to our mission that we have set aside an hour on January 13 at 6:30 p.m. for a special public hearing at the Trumbull Library for the purpose of receiving input from town members.

We are asking, “How have you felt included or excluded in Trumbull?” Please share with us your experiences with equity, diversity, and inclusion in Trumbull.

We look forward to seeing members of our community in person, but we are monitoring safety guidelines for in-person gatherings. Should circumstances warrant, the meeting will be moved to Zoom. Please check the town website and EDIT’s Facebook page for updates.

Jonathan Tropp, EDIT, Vice Chair